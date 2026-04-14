Multiple countries call on US to end Strait of Hormuz blockade, keep negotiating with Iran

Shea Taylor
Countries around the world are urging the U.S. to end its "dangerous and irresponsible" blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Image credit: REUTERS/Stringer

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The push for peace in the Middle East continues. Multiple countries are now trying broker a deal as the U.S. blockades the Strait of Hormuz. 

China is openly pushing back on the blockade. A foreign ministry spokesperson called it “dangerous and irresponsible.”

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And President Xi Jinping vowed Tuesday to play a “constructive role” in promoting peace talks in the Middle East. He reportedly floated a four-point proposal that Chinese state media says calls for upholding the principle of regional peaceful coexistence and respecting national sovereignty, while underscoring the principles of coordinating development and security. 

Pakistan is also moving to host another round of talks between the U.S. and Iran before the ceasefire expires next week. The first round in Islamabad ended with no agreement after a marathon 21 hours.

Saudi Arabia is also now pressing the U.S. to end the blockade and continue negotiations with Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nuclear power remains a sticking point

Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” Monday that there was some progress made during last weekend’s talks, but Iran is still not agreeing to give up its nuclear program.

“The President of the United States, has said he would be very happy if Iran was treated like a normal country, if it had a normal economy, if its people were able to prosper and thrive,” Vance said. “But in order for Iran to be a normal country economically, it’s going to have to be a normal country from the perspective of not pursuing a nuclear weapon. And it’s going to have to be a normal country from not pursuing terrorism.”

The U.S. reportedly proposed a 20-year minimum suspension on Iranian uranium enrichment rather than a permanent end to the program.

The New York Times reported that Iran formally countered on Monday, saying they’d agree to suspend enrichment for up to five years. The Times says President Donald Trump turned that offer down.

Oil prices ease but remain high

Meanwhile, oil prices are easing as markets watch for signs these talks could move forward.

U.S. crude fell about 1.7% early Tuesday to around $97 dollars a barrel. Brent crude, the global standard, dropped 0.9% to about $98 a barrel.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and stalled nuclear talks with Iran are keeping oil prices elevated, directly affecting fuel and goods costs for American consumers.

Oil prices remain high

U.S. crude was trading around $97 a barrel early Tuesday, a level that sustains elevated gasoline and energy prices for American households.

Ceasefire deadline approaching

A ceasefire is set to expire next week, and Pakistan-hosted talks between the U.S. and Iran ended after 21 hours without an agreement.

Nuclear deal gap persists

According to the New York Times, Iran offered a five-year enrichment suspension; the U.S. sought at least 20 years, and Trump reportedly rejected Iran's counter.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. The New York Times

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. The New York Times

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