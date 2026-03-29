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NASA says astronauts ready for first Moon mission in more than 50 years

Diane Duenez
NASA says it is ready to send astronauts toward the Moon for the first time in more than half a century.
Image credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

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NASA says it is ready to send astronauts toward the Moon for the first time in more than half a century.

Officials said Sunday that preparations for Artemis II are nearing completion following months of testing and final reviews. This is the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program,

“We are getting very, very close and we are ready,” acting associate administrator Lori Glaze told reporters. “Our flight systems are ready. The ground systems are ready. Our launch and operations teams are ready.”

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The four astronauts assigned to the mission arrived in Florida on Friday to begin final preparations ahead of a launch that could take place as soon as April 1 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

They will fly aboard NASA’s Space Launch System rocket inside an Orion crew capsule on a roughly 10‑day mission that will send them on a high‑speed loop around the Moon and back. While Artemis II will not attempt a lunar landing, the mission will take astronauts farther from Earth than any previous human spaceflight and test key systems needed for future Moon missions.NASA officials said recent testing of launch, spacecraft and ground systems has gone smoothly.

Shawn Quinn, a program manager, said checks of hydrogen systems and communications between the rocket and spacecraft were successful and that the launch countdown is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon, pending weather later in the week.

“At this point, we can safely say the crew’s ready, the rocket’s ready, the spaceship’s ready and the ground systems are ready,” Quinn said.

Officials also said teams are completing final international medical agreements needed in the event of an emergency landing outside the United States. Glaze said those arrangements were expected to be finalized by Monday.

The Artemis program aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a long‑term presence there. Boeing is the prime contractor for the Space Launch System core stage, Northrop Grumman builds the rocket’s solid‑fuel boosters and Lockheed Martin produces the Orion spacecraft.

Glover will become the first Black astronaut to travel to the Moon’s vicinity, Koch the first woman and Hansen the first non‑American astronaut to go beyond low Earth orbit.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

NASA is preparing to launch four astronauts on a 10-day mission around the Moon as soon as April 1, marking the first crewed lunar flight in over 50 years and testing systems for future Moon landings.

Launch timeline set

The countdown for the April 1 launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon, with crew and systems now in place.

Mission scope defined

The flight will send astronauts farther from Earth than any previous human spaceflight but will not attempt a lunar landing.

Emergency protocols pending

International medical agreements for potential emergency landings outside the United States are expected to be finalized by Monday.

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Community reaction

According to Victor Glover, one of NASA's few Black astronauts, he sees his presence on the mission as a force for good and views offering hope to others as an amazing blessing and a privilege. Christina Koch stated the mission celebrates arriving at a place in history where women can fly to the moon.

History lesson

NASA's Apollo program sent 24 astronauts to the moon including 12 moonwalkers between 1969 and 1972. The Artemis II mission marks humanity's first lunar trip since 1972, representing a return to lunar exploration after over 50 years.

Terms to know

The Space Launch System is NASA's rocket designed for deep space missions. The Orion spacecraft is the crew capsule that will carry astronauts around the moon.

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Sources

  1. NASA

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize Artemis II crew as evidence of progress — highlighting a four-person team that includes a woman, a person of color and a Canadian and using phrases like "diversified astronaut corps" and admiring language that "blazed the trail"—and foregrounds personal/family reactions, de-emphasized by center and right sources.
  • Media outlets in the center stresses change since Apollo and notes individual records .
  • Media outlets on the right frame the same facts as a milestone, deploying celebratory terms such as "makes history" and "groundbreaking diversity" while stressing professional credentials.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The Artemis crew is on a nearly 10-day mission deeper into space than Apollo astronauts, but they will not land or orbit the moon this time.
  • The mission's leader considers solo parenting his greatest challenge rather than the lunar trip.
  • Astronaut Glover, one of NASA's few Black astronauts, regards his role on the mission as a positive force.

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Key points from the Center

  • The four astronauts on NASA's next lunar mission, Artemis II, are a diverse crew comprising a woman, a person of color and a Canadian, reflecting a more diversified astronaut corps than the Apollo era.
  • The Artemis II mission, lasting nearly 10 days, will take the crew thousands of miles deeper into space than the Apollo astronauts, promising unprecedented views of the lunar far side, but they won't land or orbit the moon.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Artemis crew consists of four astronauts who differ significantly from the Apollo-era astronauts, reflecting a more diversified group including a woman, a person of color and a Canadian.
  • None of the Artemis astronauts were alive during NASA's Apollo program that sent 24 astronauts to the moon, including 12 moonwalkers.
  • One astronaut, one of NASA's few Black astronauts, views his role on the mission as “a force for good."

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Sources

  1. NASA

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