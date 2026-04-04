NASA shares pictures as Artemis II crew moves closer toward the moon

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: Picture taken by Reid Wiseman supplied by NASA to the Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

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NASA shared a series of pictures taken by the Artemis II crew members as they moved past the halfway point to their destination.

John Honeycutt, the manager of NASA’s Space Launch System Program, told reporters Saturday that NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, are now closer to the moon than they are to earth.

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“It looks like they’re really enjoying their work,” Honeycutt said. “I can tell that in their voice, when we’re listening to the voice loops, and then all the imagery that we’ve been getting is pretty incredible.”

Those pictures includes one of the moon that includes features never before seen by human eyes, only robotic imagers — until now.

During their 10-day mission, the crew will travel a total of 695,081 miles from launch to splashdown. The rocket, which is carrying the Orion shuttle, successfully lifted off from its launchpad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida, at 6:35 pm ET on Wednesday.

Should everything go as planned, the four astronauts will have traveled farther from Earth than anyone else in human history.

On the fourth day of the trip, astronauts prepared for Monday’s lunar flyby, during which the Orion’s main cabin windows will be pointed toward the moon, and the Artemis II crew can make scientific observations. Glover, on Saturday night, is set to take manual control of the spacecraft to test its performance in deep space, NASA said.

The astronauts will then go over a list of surface features they’re being asked to analyze and photograph as they fly by the moon.

  • Astronaut Christina Koch takes a moment to look back at Earth. (NASA)
  • Astronaut Reid Wiseman takes a moment to look back at Earth. (NASA)
  • Astronaut Christina Koch is seen here in the Orion spacecraft on the third day NASA’s Artemis II mission. On the right is Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
  • A sliver of Earth is illuminated in a photo taken by an Artemis II crew member on the third day of their mission. (NASA)
  • This picture of the moon was taken by an Artemis II crew member on the third day of the mission. In the image are features of the moon that had never been seen before by humans. (NASA)
  • The Orion spacecraft is shown here, with the Moon just beyond it. (NASA)
  • The Earth appears backlit here in a picture by astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman. (NASA)

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

NASA's Artemis II mission is actively underway, marking the first crewed journey toward the moon in decades and setting records for human spaceflight distance.

Historic distance being traveled

According to NASA, the four astronauts are on track to travel farther from Earth than any humans in history during this 10-day, 695,081-mile mission.

First human lunar views

Crew members have photographed moon surface features that, per NASA, had never before been seen by human eyes, only robotic imagers.

Deep space handling tests

Astronaut Victor Glover was scheduled to take manual control of the Orion spacecraft to test its performance in deep space.

SAN provides
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Sources

  1. NASA

Sources

  1. NASA

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