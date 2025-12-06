National Guard member injured in shooting ‘slowly healing’: WV governor

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a statement Friday that National Guard member Andrew Wolfe’s head wound is “slowly healing” and that “he’s beginning to ‘look more like himself,’” according to his parents. Wolfe,24, was injured after he and another West Virginia National Guard member, Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, were shot near the White House in November.

Beckstrom,20, ultimately died from injuries she sustained in the shooting.

Morrisey said in his Friday statement that Air Force Staff Sgt. Wolfe’s family expects he will be in acute care for another two or three weeks, but they have been “optimistic about his progress.”

“We continue to ask all West Virginians and Americans for their prayers,” Morrisey said. “They are making a difference!”

Morrisey previously told reporters that Wolfe was able to move his toes, and responded to a nurse with a thumbs-up.

Wolfe and Beckstrom were in Washington D.C. as part of the National Guard’s deployment there under President Donald Trump.

Trump met with Wolfe’s family in the Oval Office Thursday. He posted a photo on Truth Social and said they are “fantastic American patriots.” He, like Morrisey, said Wolfe is continuing to heal.

Charges for shooting suspect

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was charged in D.C. Superior Court with murder, assault with intent to kill while armed and multiple firearms offenses in connection to the shooting. A magistrate judge ordered him held without bond, saying that the government’s case is “exceedingly strong.”

Lakanwal’s next hearing is set for mid-January. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. An Afghan national, he previously worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan as part of a CIA-backed “Zero Unit” based in Kandahar.

During this week’s court hearing, Lakanwal appeared remotely from a hospital in D.C., as he was shot when another Guard member fired on him during the attack.



