National Guard members critically injured in targeted shooting near White House

Two West Virginia National Guard members are in critical condition after a “targeted attack” near the White House, according to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Police arrested one suspect who was injured during the attack.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey previously said that the two National Guard members died from their injuries. However, he walked back that statement, saying there were “conflicting reports.”

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Officials said at about 2:15 p.m., the suspect appeared near where the National Guard was conducting “high visibility patrols” and shot the two members from feet away. They did not say what weapon was used or other details about the suspect.

National Guard and local authorities returned fire, injuring the suspect, officials said. He was restrained and later arrested. Video of the scene shows authorities restraining a person as first responders perform CPR nearby.

Investigators did not say who shot the suspect, but they are reviewing video footage to determine that. They did not release a motive for the shooting and have not identified the shooter. Investigators say the suspect remains in the hospital and has not been interviewed.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images

Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Response to the shooting

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course and not near the White House during the shooting. However, the White House said shortly after the shooting that he was aware of the situation.

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The president has been briefed,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said, according to The New York Times.

On social media, Trump said that the “animal” that shot the National Guard members is “severely wounded” and “will pay a very steep price.” Following the shooting, Trump said he was requesting 500 more National Guard members to Washington, saying it would “stiffen our resolve.”

Only about 160 West Virginia National Guard members are deployed in Washington, down from the original 300 Trump requested in August. More than 2,000 National Guard members and airmen from six different states are currently stationed in the city.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that she is working with local authorities to gather more information and said she was praying for the two shot.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the shooting, saying it was “horrific and unacceptable.”

“There must be zero tolerance for violence — of any kind — against the brave men and women in uniform who selflessly serve our communities and our country,” he wrote. “Jen and I are praying for the service members, their families, and the entire National Guard community.”