National Guard members critically injured in targeted shooting near White House

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
Two National Guard members were shot near the White House on Thursday. Police say a person is in custody.
Image credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Summary

Shooting incident

Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot near the White House. The Associated Press reported that a man connected to the shooting is in custody.

Official responses

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course at the time of the incident but was made aware and briefed on the situation.

Investigation and uncertainty

Conflicting information about the condition of the National Guard members was acknowledged by Gov. Patrick Morrisey, who said he would provide updates once more complete information is available.

Full story

Two West Virginia National Guard members are in critical condition after a “targeted attack” near the White House, according to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Police arrested one suspect who was injured during the attack.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey previously said that the two National Guard members died from their injuries. However, he walked back that statement, saying there were “conflicting reports.”

Officials said at about 2:15 p.m., the suspect appeared near where the National Guard was conducting “high visibility patrols” and shot the two members from feet away. They did not say what weapon was used or other details about the suspect.

National Guard and local authorities returned fire, injuring the suspect, officials said. He was restrained and later arrested. Video of the scene shows authorities restraining a person as first responders perform CPR nearby.

Investigators did not say who shot the suspect, but they are reviewing video footage to determine that. They did not release a motive for the shooting and have not identified the shooter. Investigators say the suspect remains in the hospital and has not been interviewed.

  Members of law enforcement respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. At least two National Guard soldiers have been shot blocks from the White House.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • Police officers secure the area with crime scene tape after a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House, according to officials, as a spokesperson for Donald Trump said the president has been briefed on the "tragic situation." Police said they had detained a suspect.
    Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images
  • Two National Guard soldiers stands next to a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent after a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. Two National Guard soldiers were shot a few blocks from the White House, according to law enforcement.
    Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images
  • Members of the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. At least two uniformed military personnel, appearing to be National Guardsmen, have been shot blocks from the White House.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • A member of the U.S. Secret Service secures the area near a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. At least two uniformed military personnel, appearing to be National Guardsmen, have been shot blocks from the White House.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images
  • Members of law enforcement respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. At least two National Guard soldiers have been shot blocks from the White House.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images
  • Members of law enforcement respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. At least two National Guard soldiers have been shot blocks from the White House.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser (2-R) accompanied by the FBI Director Kash Patel (2-L) speaks during a press conference after a shooting in downtown Washington, on November 26, 2025. On November 26, Police in Washington said they had detained a suspect after two National Guard troops were shot blocks away from the White House. Patel said the two Guard troops are in critical condition.
    Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images
  • A member of the U.S. Secret Service responds to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot and a suspect is being detained at a local hospital.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • A law enforcement vehicle is parked outside of George Washington University Hospital after two National Guard soldiers were transported to the hospital after being shot on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot blocks from the White House, and a suspect is being detained at a local hospital.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • The ambulance bay at the George Washington University Hospital is seen after National Guard soldiers were transported to the hospital after being shot on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot blocks from the White House, and a suspect is being detained at a local hospital.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Response to the shooting

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course and not near the White House during the shooting. However, the White House said shortly after the shooting that he was aware of the situation.

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The president has been briefed,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said, according to The New York Times.

On social media, Trump said that the “animal” that shot the National Guard members is “severely wounded” and “will pay a very steep price.” Following the shooting, Trump said he was requesting 500 more National Guard members to Washington, saying it would “stiffen our resolve.”

Only about 160 West Virginia National Guard members are deployed in Washington, down from the original 300 Trump requested in August. More than 2,000 National Guard members and airmen from six different states are currently stationed in the city.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that she is working with local authorities to gather more information and said she was praying for the two shot.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the shooting, saying it was “horrific and unacceptable.”

“There must be zero tolerance for violence — of any kind — against the brave men and women in uniform who selflessly serve our communities and our country,” he wrote. “Jen and I are praying for the service members, their families, and the entire National Guard community.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

An attack on West Virginia National Guard members near the White House draws attention to the risks faced by those protecting public spaces and the official responses from national leaders. The story highlights security, public safety, and political reactions following incidents involving armed violence.

Targeted violence

The shooting of National Guard members while on patrol underscores ongoing concerns about targeted attacks on military and law enforcement personnel in public spaces, raising questions about motives and protective measures.

Government response

Statements from President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and state officials illustrate how federal and state leaders address security incidents and communicate with the public in the aftermath of violent events.

Public safety

The incident prompts a reassessment of security measures for personnel deployed in high-visibility areas and draws attention to the broader importance of maintaining safety near critical locations such as the White House.

