Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Nations agree to climate deal at COP30 without direct mention of fossil fuels

Cassandra Buchman
World leaders agreed to a climate deal after two weeks of negotiations at the COP30 conference in Brazil. While it would provide funding for developing nations dealing with climate change, the compromise doesn’t include any direct mention of fossil fuels.
Image credit: AP Photo/Andre Penner
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

COP30 deal

After two weeks of negotiations, world leaders agreed to a climate deal at the COP30 conference in Brazil.

Criticism over fossil fuel omission

Some countries and organizations criticized the deal for not directly mentioning fossil fuels. Disagreements about this made talks go past their Friday deadline.

Efforts on climate action

As part of the deal, countries agreed to a voluntary initiative to accelerate efforts on climate action and help countries meet their pledges to reduce emissions.

Full story

World leaders agreed to a climate deal after two weeks of negotiations at the COP30 conference in Brazil. While it aims to provide funding for developing nations dealing with climate change, the compromise doesn’t include any direct mention of fossil fuels.

The COP presidency in Brazil did say it would create side texts for a global roadmap to move away from fossil fuels, though.

COP30 deal faces criticism

A coalition of countries, including Saudi Arabia, rejected a move to add language into the deal on a transition away from fossil fuels. More than 80 countries, as well as the European Union, pushed to add this language. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Disagreements made the talks go over their Friday deadline, leading to overnight negotiations before the countries reached a compromise.

The United States declined to send a delegation to the summit, which took place in the Amazon city of Belem.  

Speaking after the deal was approved, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago said talks were tough. “We know some of you had greater ambitions for some of the issues at hand,” he said.

Panama’s climate negotiator, Juan Carlos Monterrey, criticized the deal, saying that “a climate decision that cannot even say fossil fuels is not neutrality, it is complicity.”

“What is happening here transcends incompetence,” Monterrey said. 

In its own statement, the Center for International Environmental Law called it an “empty deal.”

“COP30 provides a stark reminder that the answers to the climate crisis do not lie inside the climate talks — they lie with the people and movements leading the way toward a just, equitable, fossil-free future,” Nikki Reisch, CIEL’s director of climate and energy program, said. “While the countries most responsible for pushing the planet to the brink point fingers, dig in their heels, and tighten their purse strings, the world burns.”

While the EU agreed on Saturday not to block the deal, it still said it disagreed with the conclusion.

“We would have liked to have more,” EU Climate Chief Wopke Hoekstra said. Still, she added, “we do think we should support it because at least it goes in the right direction.”

What is in the deal?

Under one part of the deal, countries agreed to a voluntary initiative to accelerate efforts on climate action and help countries meet their pledges to reduce emissions. 

It also tasks countries with reviewing how to align international trade with climate actions. Rich nations were urged to triple the money given to developing countries, which face rising sea levels and severe weather, including floods and droughts, due to climate change. 

Although it doesn’t directly address fossil fuels, Axios notes that the section on  the “Global Implementation Accelerator” does talk about the “United Arab Emirates Consensus.” The consensus came from 2023 United Nations talks in Dubai that urged the “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The outcome of COP30 highlights ongoing global divisions over phasing out fossil fuels, resulting in a voluntary agreement with increased adaptation finance for developing nations but no binding roadmap away from fossil energy, raising questions about progress toward climate goals.

Fossil fuel transition

COP30 did not produce a binding plan to phase out fossil fuels, with major oil-producing nations opposing such language, which many countries and environmental groups considered essential for meeting climate targets.

Climate finance

The deal calls for tripling financial support from wealthy countries to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate impacts, responding to urgent needs but drawing criticism for lacking details on implementation and falling short of some countries' demands.

Global cooperation and discord

Talks exposed significant disagreements between nations, especially on mitigation ambition and burden-sharing, with some leaders and negotiators describing the deal as a compromise that preserves multilateralism but falls short of scientific recommendations.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 77 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Many articles mention the proposed tripling of adaptation finance for developing countries by 2035, potentially to $120 billion annually, but point out that the funds and timeline may fall short of what vulnerable nations require.

Community reaction

Local communities and activists, particularly from vulnerable nations, expressed disappointment and frustration over the lack of stronger language on fossil fuel phaseout and the slow pace of global climate action.

Context corner

Historically, COP summits have struggled to achieve binding agreements on phasing out fossil fuels due to resistance from oil-producing and major emerging economies, reflecting ongoing tensions between ambitious climate goals and economic interests.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. United Nations
  2. CNN
  3. Reuters
  4. Center for International Environmental Law
  5. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the COP30 outcome as a "disappointing agreement" and "weak deal," emphasizing the "failure" to address fossil fuels with terms like "contentious" and "chaotic," portraying nations as "hit" victims needing "more ambition."
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally describe a "compromise deal" that "sidesteps fossil fuels," acknowledging unmet goals without the same emotional intensity.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight the "Non-Binding" nature and "only voluntary initiative" regarding fossil fuels, expressing skepticism about its efficacy and noting a "disappointment" over the lack of a "Path to Co2 reductions."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

129 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. United Nations
  2. CNN
  3. Reuters
  4. Center for International Environmental Law
  5. Politico

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.