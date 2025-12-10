Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Natural gas prices soar as winter tightens grip across the US 

Craig Nigrelli
Even as gasoline prices drop below $3 a gallon in parts of the country, the opposite is happening in another corner of the energy market.
Natural gas prices are rising just as many Americans crank up the heat for winter.

CNN reports prices are nearly 50% higher than this time last year.

Electricity costs are also expected to increase because natural gas is the nation’s #1 fuel source for power generation.

Even as gasoline prices drop below $3 a gallon in parts of the country, the opposite is happening in another corner of the energy market. Natural gas prices are surging just as millions of Americans brace for winter. 

Natural gas prices rising in 2025

CNN reports that natural gas futures have jumped by nearly 40% since the end of September. They’re now at their highest level since December of 2022. 

Because natural gas is the primary heating source for most U.S. households, the spike is likely to be felt directly on utility bills.

Energy analyst Andy Lipow warns that, “All that money the consumer is saving on gasoline may be eaten up by the soaring price of natural gas.”

Even with a brief 13% decline on Friday, natural gas prices remain almost 50% higher than in December of 2024. 

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has now revised its winter forecast upward.

Winter outlook on gas bills 

In its latest forecast, the EIA expects natural gas prices to average $4.30 per million British thermal units (BTU) between November and March. That’s more than 40 cents higher than previously projected. The agency says the adjustment is driven by December’s colder-than-expected weather, “in which we expect will increase space heating demand.” 

For 2025 overall, the EIA expects average prices of $3.56 per million BTU, up sharply from $2.19 in 2024. Prices are projected to rise again in 2026.

As a result, the average home heating bill is expected to increase about 3% this winter.

Which regions will feel it most?

CNN says the biggest price jumps will take place in the Northeast and Midwest. Meanwhile, costs are expected to fall in the South and remain flat in the West.   

Ripple effects in electricity

Because natural gas fuels roughly 40% of U.S. electricity production, rising natural gas prices will also push electricity bills higher. Electric rates were already up 7.4% nationally from September of 2024 to September of 2025.

The surge has even become a campaign issue in states like Virginia and New Jersey, where electricity prices have risen dramatically — up 21% in New Jersey this year alone.

Why natural gas prices are climbing

Analysts point to several key factors:

  • Producers are reluctant to boost output, wary of triggering a supply glut.
  • Oil drilling has slowed in the industry, reducing the natural gas produced as a byproduct.
  • Growing U.S. LNG exports are tightening domestic supply, as American companies ship  liquified natural gas  to overseas buyers – particularly in Europe, where nations continue to reduce reliance on Russian energy.
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Millions of Americans may face higher heating and electricity bills this winter as natural gas prices increase, affecting household budgets and broader energy markets. Regional disparities and international factors highlight broader economic and policy implications.

Rising natural gas prices

According to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices have risen sharply, leading to increased heating costs for most U.S. households and impacting overall utility expenses.

Regional disparities

CNN reports that the Northeast and Midwest will experience the largest price jumps, while the South may see lower costs and the West could remain unchanged, illustrating unequal impacts across the country.

Broader economic impacts

Rising natural gas prices are pushing up electricity rates nationwide and becoming a political issue in some states, with economic effects spreading beyond just home heating bills to the overall energy sector.

