Navy strikes back at Iranian attacks on US warships

Cole Lauterbach
The U.S. Navy released videos showing a destroyer launching interceptors against Iranian missiles to defend Israel in the Mediterranean Sea.
Image credit: DVIDS

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The U.S. Navy has returned fire against Iranian targets after military officials say American warships were targeted in an unprovoked attack. 

U.S. Central Command said Thursday evening that Iranian drones, rockets and small boats attacked the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta and USS Mason as they passed through the Strait of Hormuz on their way to the Gulf of Oman. None of the ships was damaged, CENTCOM said in a social media post.

After eliminating the incoming threats, CENTCOM says U.S. forces retaliated, targeting Iranian missile and drone launch sites, command-and-control locations, and “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.”

“CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces,” the unit said.

President Donald Trump said the Iranians launched missiles at the transiting destroyers but were “knocked down.” He added that a “normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country.”

Trump stressed that Iranian leaders need to quickly come to terms on a deal to permanently end hostilities or the country would face consequences. 

Iran and the U.S. have technically been in a ceasefire since April 8, after more than a month of strikes between Iran and U.S. allies.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.

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