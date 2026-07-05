Navy suspends search for sailor missing after helicopter went down in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy suspended the active search Sunday for a sailor missing since July 1. The MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter went down in the Arabian Sea with four crew members.

Three of the helicopter’s four crew members were recovered and in stable condition aboard the carrier, the Navy said. Officials said there was no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

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The missing sailor was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush. The service said the sailor was reported missing July 1 after the helicopter made an emergency water landing at about 3:30 a.m. ET.

The search, conducted by Navy and Air Force assets in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, lasted more than four days and covered more than 14,000 square miles.

Search efforts included helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, guided-missile destroyers, P-8 Poseidon squadrons and other aircraft. The missing sailor’s name was withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

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