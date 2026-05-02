Nebraska begins Medicaid work requirements ahead of federal deadline

Diane Duenez
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services on Friday began implementing new work requirements for certain Medicaid recipients, becoming the first state to roll out the policy ahead of a federal deadline.
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Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services on Friday began implementing new work requirements for certain Medicaid recipients, becoming the first state to roll out the policy ahead of a federal deadline.

State officials said the requirements, which apply to adults covered under Medicaid expansion, phased in starting May 1 and will be fully implemented through mid-2027. The changes stem from a piece of federal legislation, H.R. 1, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which mandates that states adopt work requirements for able-bodied adults ages 19 to 64 by Jan. 1, 2027.

Under the policy, most expansion enrollees must complete at least 80 hours per month of qualifying activities — such as employment, schooling, job training or volunteering — or meet an income threshold equivalent to working at the federal minimum wage. New applicants must comply immediately, while current enrollees will be evaluated at their next eligibility renewal.

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“We want to make sure members know that they will not necessarily need to meet these new requirements as soon as they go into effect,” said Drew Gonshorowski, director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care in Nebraska. He added the agency will first try to verify compliance using existing data before requesting additional documentation.

State officials said outreach efforts included tens of thousands of mailed notices, texts and emails, along with advertising campaigns, to inform recipients of the changes.

Medicaid expansion covers low-income adults, including parents and individuals without dependent children. Nebraska officials said exemptions will apply to certain groups, including people with disabilities, pregnant individuals and those facing temporary hardships.

Nationally, the policy marks a significant shift in Medicaid eligibility rules and has drawn sharp debate among policymakers and researchers.

An analysis by Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that between 9.9 million and 14.9 million people could be at risk of losing Medicaid coverage by 2034 under the new requirements, largely due to administrative hurdles and reporting rules. The group said many of those affected may already be working or qualify for exemptions but could still lose coverage because of paperwork issues.

Similarly, the Congressional Budget Office projected that Medicaid work requirements included in the law would lead to millions losing coverage, contributing to a broader increase of about 16 million uninsured people by 2034 when combined with other policy changes.

Research cited by policy groups and federal analysts has found that work requirements generally do not increase employment but instead can lead to coverage losses, delays in care and increased medical debt.

Some states have moved forward more quickly on the requirements than federally mandated, including Nebraska. A recent survey by KFF found that most states plan to implement them closer to the 2027 deadline, though a small number are opting for earlier rollouts or stricter verification processes.

The survey also found states are grappling with logistical challenges, including how to verify compliance, define exemptions and update eligibility systems in time.

In Nebraska, officials said most current beneficiaries will not see immediate changes and should continue reporting any updates that could affect eligibility. If the state cannot verify compliance through existing data, individuals will be contacted to provide additional information.

Medicaid eligibility in Nebraska includes a wide range of groups, such as low-income adults, children, pregnant women, seniors and people with disabilities. State officials emphasized that only a subset of expansion enrollees will be subject to the new work rules.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Nebraska is the first state to enforce new federal Medicaid work requirements, meaning enrollees must now document qualifying activity or risk losing coverage.

Who must comply now

New Medicaid expansion applicants in Nebraska must immediately meet the 80-hour monthly activity requirement. Current enrollees face review at their next eligibility renewal.

What counts as qualifying

Eligible activities include employment, schooling, job training or volunteering, or meeting an income threshold equal to the federal minimum wage.

Coverage loss risk cited

The Congressional Budget Office projected millions could lose Medicaid coverage nationally, and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated 9.9 to 14.9 million at risk by 2034, partly due to paperwork and reporting hurdles.

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Behind the numbers

About 70,000 Nebraskans enrolled in Medicaid expansion are subject to the new rules. Nationally, the Congressional Budget Office projects 4.8 million people will become uninsured over the next decade.

Community reaction

Health centers, hospitals and advocacy groups in Nebraska have expressed concern about coverage losses and confusion among enrollees. One World Community Health Centers CEO Andrea Skolkin said losing 10% of affected patients would mean $500,000 less in revenue for the nonprofit, and the Nebraska Hospital Association warned of financial strain from rising uninsured patient loads.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources frame Nebraska's rollout as a rushed, harmful policy that will strip coverage from vulnerable people who already work, emphasizing paperwork barriers and inadequate outreach. Right-leaning sources present the requirements more neutrally, focusing on state officials' stated readiness and the policy's goal of promoting workforce participation.

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Sources

  1. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
  2. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
  3. Congressional Budget Office
  4. KFF

Bias comparison

  • frame Nebraska's Medicaid work requirements as a threat, emphasizing terms like "lose coverage," "at risk," and "worried" to evoke sympathy for tens of thousands potentially disenfranchised.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the left to provide a bias comparison.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right portrays them as a pioneering win with language like "first to enforce" and ties to President Donald Trump, highlighting decisiveness.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Nebraska will be the first state to enforce work, training, or schooling requirements for certain Medicaid enrollees starting May 1, ahead of the federal mandate in 2027, affecting about 70,000 individuals unless exempted due to health or caregiving reasons.
  • The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 4.8 million people nationwide could lose Medicaid coverage over the next decade due to these work requirements, largely because of paperwork or process failures rather than failure to meet the actual work standards.
  • Previous state efforts showed coverage loss was often caused by failure to submit required documents on time instead of noncompliance with work requirements, raising concerns among critics and health providers about the potential harm to vulnerable populations.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Nebraska became the first state to enforce work, volunteer, or education requirements for Medicaid applicants ages 19 through 64, implementing the policy eight months before federal mandates take effect.
  • Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen announced the early implementation in December, aiming to ensure "able-bodied Nebraskans" participate in the community, following a tax and policy law President Donald Trump signed last year.
  • To maintain coverage, participants must work 80 hours monthly or earn at least $580, with State officials verifying most of roughly 70,000 enrollees while 20,000 to 28,000 others must submit proof within 30 days.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
  2. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
  3. Congressional Budget Office
  4. KFF