Netanyahu and Trump meet at Mar-a-Lago to repair strained ties

William Jackson
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Mar-a-Lago on Monday for what aides are describing as an "emergency summit" meeting with President Donald Trump.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Emergency summit

The Mar-a-Lago meeting aims to resolve tensions over different timelines for liberating the Middle East from Iranian influence. Leaders seek to "purify the air" after repeated disputes over strike truces and ceasefire terms.

Gaza friction

Phase 2 of Trump’s peace plan remains stalled as Israel resists withdrawal without the full disarmament of Hamas. Washington is currently investigating whether recent Israeli strikes have violated established ceasefire terms.

Political stakes

Netanyahu faces mounting pressure from a criminal trial and poor polling ahead of the 2026 Israeli elections. His government is simultaneously strained by ultra-Orthodox draft debates and internal calls for West Bank annexation.

Full story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Mar-a-Lago on Monday for what aides are describing as an “emergency summit” meeting with President Donald Trump. It comes as tensions between the two leaders deepen over Gaza, Iran and the future of U.S.-brokered peace efforts in the region. 

Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, told The Washington Post the talks are meant to “purify the air” after repeated clashes over Israeli military strikes and Trump’s push for ceasefire agreements.

“They have different timelines to get to the same destination, which is a Middle East that is liberated from the Iranian regime and its terror proxies, particularly Hamas,” Diker said.

Gaza and Iran test the relationship

For Trump, the meeting comes as he tries to revive momentum behind his 20-point Gaza peace plan, a central pillar of his second-term foreign policy. He has previously claimed that a U.S. stealth bomber campaign in June crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities — a claim that remains disputed.

For Netanyahu, the timing is fraught. His criminal trial on bribery and fraud charges is moving forward, public support has slipped, and polls suggest he could lose the 2026 election. His governing coalition is also under strain after more than two years of war, according to The New York Times.

Both leaders have tied their political futures to Gaza, where Trump’s proposed second phase has stalled. Israel has continued strikes while insisting Hamas must be fully disarmed before any deeper pullback, The Times reports.

Competing demands on Gaza, Iran and Lebanon

Israeli officials are expected to press Trump to tighten U.S. conditions on future Israeli withdrawals from Gaza by demanding Hamas disarm before Israel moves to the next stage of the peace plan. Netanyahu is also seeking U.S. backing for additional strikes targeting Iran’s ballistic missile program.

At the same time, The Post notes, Washington is sending mixed signals. While the Trump administration is demanding an end to uranium enrichment, Deputy Envoy Morgan Ortagus recently told the U.N. that the U.S. remains open to formal diplomatic dialogue with Tehran.

In Lebanon, U.S. officials are increasingly concerned that Israel’s near-daily strikes on Hezbollah positions are undermining a U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire and risking wider regional instability.

Gaza plan stalls, friction grows

Gaza remains the sharpest point of tension. While Trump publicly hailed his ceasefire and hostage agreement with Hamas as a “new dawn,” The Post reports that key elements of Phase Two — including a new governing committee and an international stabilization force — are still not in place. 

Israel has resisted moving forward without Hamas disarming. It has also pushed back on proposals that would include Turkish troops as part of a stabilization force, citing Ankara’s rivalry with Israel. 

Defense Minister Israel Katz recently said Israel would establish Jewish settlements in Gaza — drawing a rebuke from U.S. officials — and later declared Israel would never fully withdraw from the Strip, according to The Times of Israel.

Trump also raised concern following a Dec. 13 Israeli operation that killed Hamas commander Raed Saad, saying he was reviewing whether the strike violated truce terms.

High-stakes decisions ahead

2026 is shaping up as a pivotal year for both leaders.

Netanyahu faces pressure to pass a new draft exemption for ultra-Orthodox men to keep his coalition intact, while also confronting demands from his base to annex parts of the West Bank, a move Trump has warned would trigger serious backlash from Washington.

On Gaza, the White House is pressing Netanyahu to cooperate more fully with Trump’s plan. This includes a potential role for the Palestinian Authority and steps that could reopen the path to normalization with Saudi Arabia, The Times reported.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jason K. Morrell and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump on the stalled Gaza peace plan, Iran's influence, and regional stability highlight shifting alliances, political challenges for both leaders, and ongoing tensions affecting security in the Middle East.

Gaza peace process

Ongoing disagreements over ceasefire terms and phased withdrawal from Gaza are central to relations between Israel and the United States and have broader implications for regional stability and humanitarian outcomes.

Iranian influence

Disputes over how to address Iran's military and nuclear ambitions reflect differing strategies between the two governments and affect the broader regional security landscape.

Domestic political pressures

Both leaders face significant internal political challenges, with Netanyahu's coalition under strain and Trump's foreign policy agenda facing hurdles, influencing how each approaches international negotiations and alliances.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 102 media outlets

Context corner

The conflict follows Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack and subsequent Israeli military response, part of a longer history of violence and negotiation over Gaza governance, with previous international efforts to install local or multinational authorities facing significant challenges.

Global impact

Regional actors like Egypt, Qatar and Turkey are engaged as mediators while Iran’s government warns of broader conflict should military action escalate, with ongoing talks affecting diplomatic relationships and aid flows throughout the Middle East.

History lesson

The region has a decades-long history of failed ceasefires, complex peace plans and attempts at governance transitions in Gaza, often breaking down over issues such as security responsibilities, the demilitarization of armed groups and the role of outside actors.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The New York Times
  3. Times of Israel
  4. PBS

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the meeting critically, highlighting Netanyahu's "perpetual war" agenda and portraying Trump as "wary of Israeli actions" or susceptible to manipulation, even labeling Netanyahu a "fugitive.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain neutrality, factually detailing "war fronts" and a "stalemate" in ceasefire progress, often noting how Israeli strikes "challenge" Trump's peace broker claims.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize Trump's assertive role, noting he "ups pressure for peace deal progress" on "tough issues" like Iran, while acknowledging a "relative low point" in the leaders' relationship.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

102 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Donald Trump will host Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and a 20-point US peace plan.
  • The second phase of the plan faces delays due to the slow progress concerning Hamas' disarmament and governance.
  • Concerns about regional stability exist, including possible Israeli military actions against Iran and Hezbollah.
  • Tensions remain high, as frustrations grow over the complexities of implementing the peace plan.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, US President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago to revive momentum for a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire.
  • US officials want to push the stalled second phase, which requires Hamas disarmament, reconstruction, and establishing a Palestinian technocratic government alongside an International Stabilisation Force.
  • Aid and casualty reports note that Israel’s war killed more than 70,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, while Hamas returned all but one hostage’s body.
  • The talks will serve as a test of the leaders' relationship as Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, is expected to ask Donald Trump, US President, for support to strike Iran and expand operations against Hezbollah on Monday.
  • The plan positions Donald Trump to chair a Board of Peace, aiming to announce a Palestinian technocratic government and International Stabilisation Force soon, while Yossi Mekelberg warned of growing US frustration with Netanyahu.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and the next stage of a peace plan.
  • Netanyahu is seeking U.S. Support for military actions against Iran while also pushing for Hamas disarmament as part of the peace deal.
  • Israeli sources indicate that their military operations in Gaza continue despite the ceasefire, describing the situation as fragile.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

