Netanyahu denies rift with Trump as leaders plan U.S. meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied there is a rift between him and President Donald Trump.

In an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing,” Netanyahu described the United States and Israel as close allies whose leaders can disagree without breaking their partnership.

“I think America has no greater ally than Israel, and Israel has no greater ally than the United States,” Netanyahu said. He added that Trump acts in U.S. interests and that he acts in Israel’s interests, saying the two governments “see eye to eye” most of the time.

Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders spoke Friday as the Israeli leader congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Netanyahu said the United States was “a guarantor of global freedom” and that Israel deeply valued the relationship between the countries, according to the statement.

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The leaders agreed to meet in the United States “in the near future,” Netanyahu’s office said. Axios reported Saturday that Trump said Netanyahu had asked for a White House meeting and that it could take place as early as next week after Trump returns from a NATO summit.

“We get along very good. Netanyahu knows who the boss is,” Trump told Axios in a brief phone interview, referring to himself.

The meeting is expected as Washington pursues talks with Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu said the allies share the same objective: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or the ability to produce them.

“Deal or no deal, as long as I’m prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also pushed back on Vice President JD Vance’s warning that Israel should not risk alienating its most powerful ally. Netanyahu said he respected Vance but did not agree with everything he said, calling Trump “the greatest friend” Israel has had in the White House while arguing that Israel has support from other countries as well.

Asked about signs of eroding support for Israel among some U.S. voters, including younger Americans, Netanyahu said he was worried about anti-Israel sentiment and argued that some of it was linked to anti-American views. He also blamed social media and foreign influence efforts for shaping opinion, without offering specific evidence in the interview.

Netanyahu rejected criticism that Israel has settled into a permanent state of war. He cited the Abraham Accords and said weakened Iranian influence could create openings for additional regional agreements, while insisting Israel would continue to defend itself against threats.

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