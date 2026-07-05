Netanyahu denies rift with Trump as leaders plan U.S. meeting

Diane Duenez
Image credit: ILIA YEFIMOVICH / Contributor
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied there is a rift between him and President Donald Trump.

In an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing,” Netanyahu described the United States and Israel as close allies whose leaders can disagree without breaking their partnership.

“I think America has no greater ally than Israel, and Israel has no greater ally than the United States,” Netanyahu said. He added that Trump acts in U.S. interests and that he acts in Israel’s interests, saying the two governments “see eye to eye” most of the time.

Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders spoke Friday as the Israeli leader congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Netanyahu said the United States was “a guarantor of global freedom” and that Israel deeply valued the relationship between the countries, according to the statement.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The leaders agreed to meet in the United States “in the near future,” Netanyahu’s office said. Axios reported Saturday that Trump said Netanyahu had asked for a White House meeting and that it could take place as early as next week after Trump returns from a NATO summit.

“We get along very good. Netanyahu knows who the boss is,” Trump told Axios in a brief phone interview, referring to himself.

The meeting is expected as Washington pursues talks with Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu said the allies share the same objective: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or the ability to produce them.

“Deal or no deal, as long as I’m prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also pushed back on Vice President JD Vance’s warning that Israel should not risk alienating its most powerful ally. Netanyahu said he respected Vance but did not agree with everything he said, calling Trump “the greatest friend” Israel has had in the White House while arguing that Israel has support from other countries as well.

Asked about signs of eroding support for Israel among some U.S. voters, including younger Americans, Netanyahu said he was worried about anti-Israel sentiment and argued that some of it was linked to anti-American views. He also blamed social media and foreign influence efforts for shaping opinion, without offering specific evidence in the interview.

Netanyahu rejected criticism that Israel has settled into a permanent state of war. He cited the Abraham Accords and said weakened Iranian influence could create openings for additional regional agreements, while insisting Israel would continue to defend itself against threats.

Round out your reading

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A diplomatic exchange between the U.S. and Israeli governments touches on Iran nuclear talks and the durability of U.S.-Israel relations, both of which shape American foreign policy commitments and security posture.

Iran nuclear talks ongoing

Washington is actively pursuing talks with Tehran over Iran's nuclear program, a negotiation that Netanyahu said Israel's objective aligns with regardless of whether a deal is reached.

US-Israel meeting expected

Trump and Netanyahu agreed to meet in the U.S. in the near future, according to Netanyahu's office, as the two governments navigate reported disagreements.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. Prime Minister of Israel's Office via X
  3. Axios

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. Prime Minister of Israel's Office via X
  3. Axios