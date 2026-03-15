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Netanyahu posts coffee shop video to debunk death rumors

Diane Duenez
Image credit: ILIA YEFIMOVICH / Contributor

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Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the internet Sunday morning to dispel rumors of his death.

“They say I’m what? Watch,” he wrote. The video shows the prime minister at a coffee shop ordering a coffee. At one point he shows his hand to the camera proving he has five fingers.

The comment stems from social media posts that claimed the prime minister’s Thursday’s press conference was artificial intelligence and Netanyahu was dead. The internet went wild claiming he appeared to have six fingers so the video must be fake. This was the Israeli leader’s first press conference since the start of the war in Iran.

Reuters reported on Sunday the news organization verified the video’s location. The café also posted multiple videos and photos of Netanyahu’s visit on Sunday.

Newsweek spoke to Israeli officials on Sunday who confirmed the prime minister is fine. They dismissed the claims calling it “fake news”.

Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported Iranian officials said they will continue to “pursue and kill” Netanyahu. 

“If the criminal Zionist prime minister is still alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

Sunday afternoon, Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said Israel will continue to act in both Iran and Lebanon until its operation’s goal is achieved.

“We have an orderly, well‑planned combat strategy. We have thousands more targets in Iran, and we generate additional targets every day. The regime is already weakened, and we continue to weaken it more and more each day,” Defrin said.

The military leader said Israel’s military does not aim to topple governments but to “create the conditions” for the people of Iran to “reclaim their country.” He adds Iran is being held hostage by a terror regime. 

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly countered false social media claims about his death and appearance, while Iranian officials issued direct threats against him and Israel announced plans for continued military operations in Iran.

Misinformation spreads rapidly online

False claims that Netanyahu was dead or appeared with six fingers in a video circulated widely on social media before being debunked by news organizations and Israeli officials.

Iranian officials threaten Israeli leader

Officials in Iran said they will continue to pursue and try to kill Netanyahu, according to The Associated Press.

Israel announces expanded military targets

Israeli military spokesperson said the country has thousands more targets in Iran and generates additional ones daily as part of ongoing operations.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  2. Reuters
  3. Newsweek
  4. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  2. Reuters
  3. Newsweek
  4. The Associated Press

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