Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Netanyahu says new ceasefire phase coming soon; others say Israel’s violating it

Cassandra Buchman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he expects Israel and Hamas to move into the second phase of a 20-point ceasefire agreement "very shortly." However, other world leaders are more wary, as they, as well as human rights organizations, have said Israel committed multiple ceasefire violations since an agreement was made on Oct. 10.
Image credit: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool

Summary

Netanyahu on second phase

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Israel and Hamas will move to the second phase of a ceasefire agreement "very shortly."

'Daily' ceasefire violations

Ministers in Turkey and Egypt say Israel has committed "daily" violations of the ceasefire agreement since it was announced on Oct. 10.

What is included in second ceasefire phase?

The second phase of the 20-point peace plan for the war in Gaza involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops, as well as the disarmament of Hamas.

Full story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he expects Israel and Hamas to move into the second phase of a 20-point ceasefire agreement “very shortly.” However, other world leaders have doubts even about the first phase, as they, as well as human rights organizations, say Israel committed multiple ceasefire violations since an agreement was made on Oct. 10.

Speaking at a news conference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who in Jerusalem, Netanyau said “nobody believed” the first phase of the ceasefire would happen, but “we’re almost there.” Before that happens, the remains of a deceased hostage, Ran Gvili, need to be returned by Hamas, he added.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Once they are, Netanyahu said, “we very shortly expect to move into the second phase, which is more difficult, or equally difficult.”

Bringing an end to Hamas’ rule in Gaza is something Netanyahu said he plans to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump when the two meet later this month.

Foreign ministers talk about ‘daily’ ceasefire violations

On Saturday during an interview at the Doha Forum, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani was quoted by Reuters as saying that negotiations in the Israel-Hamas war are at a “critical” moment.

“It’s not yet there. So what we have just done is a pause,” al-Thani said. “We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire. A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces — (until) there is stability back in Gaza, people can go in and out — which is not the case today.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the forum Saturday Trump needs to have a “very substantial conversation” with Netanyahu, and that if he doesn’t intervene, “there is a risk that the plan can fail because of the daily violations of the ceasefire by the Israelis.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also addressed violations of the ceasefire, calling for the deployment of the International Stabilization Force “as soon as possible.”

“Israel is every day violating the ceasefire and claiming that the other side is violating [it], so we need monitors,” Abdelatty said.

Israeli forces, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, have killed more than 370 Palestinians even after a ceasefire agreement was announced. In the past 24 hours, the bodies of at least six people killed in attacks were brought to hospitals, The Associated Press reported.

While Israel maintains that its military is responding to ceasefire violations by Hamas, some of the dead have included children.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, at least 70,360 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, per Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel’s offensive started after Hamas militants attacked the country, killing 1,200 and taking at least 251 hostage. Most of the living hostages and the bodies of deceased hostages have been released in previous negotiations.

Second phase of ceasefire

Trump plans to announce before Christmas that the 20-point plan is moving into its second phase, Axios reported earlier this week, citing two U.S. officials and a Western source it said is directly involved in negotiations.

“The Trump administration and our partners are working diligently to implement President Trump’s historic 20-point plan that will deliver security and prosperity to Gazans and the broader region,” a White House official told the outlet.

An “essential” part of the second phase of a ceasefire would be bringing “an end to the Hamas rule in Gaza,” as well as the disarmament of the group, Netanyahu said Sunday. In an interview with The Associated Press, Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ decision-making political bureau, said it is ready for discussions on “freezing or storing” its arsenal of weapons.

“We are open to have a comprehensive approach in order to avoid further escalations or in order to avoid any further clashes or explosions,” Naim told the AP.

Along with the disarmment of Hamas, a new phase of the peace plan would involve creating an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza as well as the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory. An international “board of peace” led by Trump would oversee how the deal is implemented.

 


Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Efforts to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire are at a critical juncture and could influence regional stability, security and diplomatic relations.

Ceasefire implementation

Negotiations on advancing to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire highlight ongoing challenges in achieving lasting peace and enforcing agreements between Israel, Hamas and international mediators.

International involvement

Plans for an international security force and a board overseeing Gaza's transition underscore the role of global and regional actors in shaping the territory’s future governance and security framework.

Humanitarian and political consequences

Ongoing conflict, civilian casualties and debates over Palestinian statehood emphasize the profound humanitarian impacts and the broader political implications for Israeli-Palestinian relations and international policy.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 98 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Gaza's Health Ministry, cited across sources, reports over 70,360 Palestinians killed since October 2023, with nearly half estimated to be women and children. Israeli sources report 1,200 Israelis killed in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Community reaction

According to several sources, some local Palestinian voices and families of hostages have expressed strong concerns about external control and the deployment of foreign or international forces in Gaza, fearing a loss of sovereignty or inadequate protection from violence.

Global impact

The implementation of the ceasefire plan involves international actors, with the US, Germany, Qatar and other regional powers engaged in mediation, reflecting the Gaza conflict's influence on diplomatic relations beyond the region.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Times of Israel
  2. Reuters
  3. The Associated Press
  4. Axios

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ceasefire's second phase around "mounting international pressure" leaving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "cornered," anticipating a "two-state solution" "emerging on the horizon."
  • Media outlets in the center highlight Netanyahu's assessment that it will be "hard" and provide a specific "end of the month" timeline.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize Israel's "core interests" and expressing "uncertainty" about the plan's efficacy.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

131 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel and Hamas are expected to move into the second phase of the ceasefire soon, contingent on Hamas returning the remains of the last hostage.
  • The second phase will involve disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza, potentially starting by the end of the month.
  • Hamas reported challenges in retrieving remains buried under rubble from military actions, while Israel threatened to resume military operations if the remains are not returned.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month after a White House invitation following a Monday call.
  • The U.S.-backed plan calls for ending Hamas's rule in Gaza and envisages releasing Israeli hostages alongside an interim technocratic Palestinian government overseen by an international "board of peace" and backed by an international security force.
  • Under the truce, since Oct. 10, Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and 27 bodies in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees, with one hostage body still in Gaza.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel and Hamas are "very shortly expected to move into the second phase of the ceasefire" after Hamas returns the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza.
  • The second phase includes disarming Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza and may begin at the end of the month.
  • Hamas has not yet returned the remains of Ran Gvili, a police officer killed in the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Times of Israel
  2. Reuters
  3. The Associated Press
  4. Axios

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.