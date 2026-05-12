Netanyahu signals shift away from US military aid; Leaked White House email warns staff against leaks

In this Media Miss Minute, Israel’s prime minister says he wants to move away from U.S. military support. Plus, a leaked email shows the White House cracking down on internal leaks.

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Media Miss by the left: Netanyahu moves to wean Israel off US military aid

Israel has long relied on the United States for military support, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that must come to an end.

In an interview with CBS News, Netanyahu said he wants his country to “draw down to zero the American financial support.”

“We receive $3.8 billion a year,” he said. “And I think that it’s time that we weaned ourselves from the remaining military support.”

Asked about timing, Netanyahu said, “Let’s start now and do it over the next decade.”

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Media Miss by the right: Leaked White House email warns staff on leaks

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is moving to tighten control over leaks inside the Trump administration, according to an email obtained by Politico.

In the email, Wiles wrote that “unauthorized leaks will not be tolerated” and could lead to discipline, including termination.”

It’s not clear who leaked the email.

A White House spokesperson backed the directive, saying there is a “zero-tolerance policy” for speaking to the media without approval from the communications office.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

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