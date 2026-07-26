Netanyahu to visit Washington as New York trip draws scrutiny

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The visit is also expected to include a memorial service for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of Israel.

Netanyahu’s office said he would travel to Washington on Monday and meet Trump the following day. The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and renewed debate in the United States over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, Iran’s nuclear program and the future of U.S.-Israel policy.

In an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Netanyahu said he planned to discuss “all pending issues” with Trump, including Iran. He also praised Graham as one of Israel’s greatest friends and said it was fitting to honor him.

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™ Point phone camera here

The Washington meeting is expected to draw close attention because it would be the leaders’ first in-person meeting since the latest escalation involving Iran. Netanyahu has said Israel and the United States continue to exchange intelligence on Iran and that Israel would respond forcefully to any attack by Iran or its proxies.

Netanyahu’s trip to New York stirs controversy

Netanyahu’s planned September trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly has prompted a separate dispute over an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for him and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The court has accused them of responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations, and the United States does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration reviewed whether the city could enforce the warrant if Netanyahu came to New York but concluded it lacked independent legal authority to do so. Mamdani said the federal government has that authority and called on it to act. Trump has said Netanyahu will not be arrested in the United States.

Mamdani, who has sharply criticized Netanyahu and Israel’s war in Gaza, said New Yorkers opposed to the visit could protest. His comments drew criticism from Israeli officials and some Jewish organizations, while supporters said the mayor was reflecting public concern over civilian casualties and humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Netanyahu has said he still intends to travel to New York, barring security conditions. In the Fox News interview, he dismissed concerns about the city government and said he would use his appearance at the United Nations to “speak the truth” about Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Attending Graham’s memorial service gives the Washington trip a personal dimension. Netanyahu has described the South Carolina Republican as a friend and a defender of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The White House meeting is likely to focus on Iran, regional security and diplomatic efforts involving Lebanon and other Arab states. Netanyahu has said he remains interested in expanding normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, while emphasizing that any civilian nuclear cooperation in the region must not become a military nuclear program.

Round out your reading