Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO Max in landmark streaming deal

Julia Marshall
Warner Bros. Discovery announced it has agreed to sell its streaming and studio assets to Netflix, pending approval from federal regulators.
Image credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images | Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Netflix purchase

Netflix announced it will purchase Warner Bros. studio and streaming assets, pending federal regulatory approval.

Warner Bros. announces split

The deal follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent plan to split the company into two divisions — one for entertainment and streaming, and another centered on news and sports.

The sale

Netflix says WBD will finalize the split in Q3 of 2026. The sale is valued at $27.75 per share, marking a total equity value of $72 billion.

Full story

Warner Bros. Discovery announced it has agreed to sell its iconic studio and streaming assets, including HBO Max, to Netflix, in a blockbuster deal that still requires federal regulatory approval. If finalized, the merger would unite the 102-year-old Hollywood powerhouse with the world’s largest streaming platform, creating a dominant new force in global entertainment.

The deal follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent plan to split the company into two divisions — one for entertainment and streaming, and another centered on news and sports.

After unveiling that strategy, WBD began receiving unsolicited bids for its entertainment assets. These bids prompted CEO David Zaslav to pause the split and evaluate alternative options.

The review ultimately led to Netflix’s offer, setting the stage for one of the most consequential media shake-ups in years.

Details of the sale

Now, Netflix says it will go through with the split and purchase the entertainment and streaming portion.

Netflix says WBD will finalize the split in Q3 of 2026. The sale is valued at $27.75 per share, marking a total equity value of $72 billion.

With the acquisition, Netflix becomes a powerhouse streaming and entertainment company. It will be comprised of iconic movies and shows like Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Warner Bros.’ “Harry Potter.”

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix wrote in a news release.

Netflix’s co-CEO’s also shared the following statements:

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.” 

“This acquisition will improve our offering and accelerate our business for decades to come,” continued Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix. “Warner Bros. has helped define entertainment for more than a century and continues to do so with phenomenal creative executives and production capabilities. With our global reach and proven business model, we can introduce a broader audience to the worlds they create—giving our members more options, attracting more fans to our best-in-class streaming service, strengthening the entire entertainment industry and creating more value for shareholders.”

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The merger agreement between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix represents a major shift in the entertainment industry, with potential to reshape global streaming and media landscapes if approved by regulators.

Industry consolidation

Bringing together Warner Bros. Discovery's entertainment assets with Netflix would create a formidable media company, highlighting the ongoing consolidation within the entertainment and streaming industries.

Market competition

This merger could significantly affect competition among streaming platforms, impacting content options, pricing and access for consumers worldwide.

Regulatory oversight

The deal is subject to federal regulatory approval, raising questions about antitrust considerations and the future balance of power within global media markets.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the deal in celebratory, transformative terms — using phrases like "watershed" and "triumphed in the bidding war" and emphasizing creative upsides.
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasize triumphal language and instead parse $82.7 billion enterprise vs. $72.0 billion equity and the Discovery split mechanics.
  • Media outlets on the right adopt a more cautionary, consolidation-focused tone, labeling it a "mega-deal" and foregrounding regulatory scrutiny and critics’ warnings.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

337 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Netflix has reached a deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's assets for $82.7 billion, which includes HBO Max and various film libraries, including the "Harry Potter" franchise.
  • The merger will create a major streaming power, with analysts stating this would signal the end of the streaming wars.
  • Senator Mike Lee expressed concerns about the potential deal raising significant competition issues due to consolidation and indicated alarm over Netflix's acquisition.
  • The merger will face intensive regulatory scrutiny, with concerns raised about potential antitrust issues.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Netflix, Inc. Agreed to acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios and HBO Max, the companies announced from Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2025, and expects to maintain Warner Bros.' current operations.
  • The deal unites Netflix's global streaming scale with Warner Bros.' century-long storytelling legacy to broaden offerings, add deep libraries and HBO content, and expand U.S. production and creative opportunities.
  • Under the agreement, each WBD shareholder will receive $27.75 in cash and $4.50 in Netflix stock, with the transaction valued at $82.7 billion.
  • Boards of Directors of Netflix and WBD unanimously approved the transaction, which requires Discovery Global separation in Q3 2026, regulatory approvals, WBD shareholders' consent and expects closing in 12-18 months.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

