Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO Max in landmark streaming deal

Warner Bros. Discovery announced it has agreed to sell its iconic studio and streaming assets, including HBO Max, to Netflix, in a blockbuster deal that still requires federal regulatory approval. If finalized, the merger would unite the 102-year-old Hollywood powerhouse with the world’s largest streaming platform, creating a dominant new force in global entertainment.

The deal follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent plan to split the company into two divisions — one for entertainment and streaming, and another centered on news and sports.

After unveiling that strategy, WBD began receiving unsolicited bids for its entertainment assets. These bids prompted CEO David Zaslav to pause the split and evaluate alternative options.

The review ultimately led to Netflix’s offer, setting the stage for one of the most consequential media shake-ups in years.

Details of the sale

Now, Netflix says it will go through with the split and purchase the entertainment and streaming portion.

Netflix says WBD will finalize the split in Q3 of 2026. The sale is valued at $27.75 per share, marking a total equity value of $72 billion.

With the acquisition, Netflix becomes a powerhouse streaming and entertainment company. It will be comprised of iconic movies and shows like Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Warner Bros.’ “Harry Potter.”

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix wrote in a news release.

Netflix’s co-CEO’s also shared the following statements: