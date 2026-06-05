New allegations against Graham Platner unnerve Democrats in key Maine Senate race

Julia Marshall
Democrats are concerned about their chances of flipping a key Senate seat in Maine after new allegations surfaced against Graham Platner.
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Democrats are growing increasingly concerned about their chances of flipping a key Senate seat in Maine after new allegations surfaced against Democratic candidate Graham Platner. Unease about Platner’s candidacy was already circulating among Democrats, but they intensified after a new report from The New York Times on Thursday.

The Times says it spoke with several former girlfriends who described Platner as volatile and “toxic” during past relationships, allegations Platner disputes.

The controversy is landing just days before Maine’s Democratic primary, which Platner is expected to win before taking on GOP Sen. Susan Collins in November. 

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Democrats are concerned

Some lawmakers, like Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., continue to show their support for Platner, with the congressman set to campaign with him Friday in Bar Harbor.

“The behavior described in the New York Times story was wrong and toxic,” Khanna said in a statement. “Graham has acknowledged that and sought redemption. The people of Maine deserve a senator who is going to stand up to the billionaire class, against genocide, and for the working class.”

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However, other Democrats are now skeptical. 

Robert Zimmerman, a New York-based Democratic National Committee member, told Politico, “It’s very clear that Platner has not been able to credibly justify his conduct and Democrats who defend him sound like Republicans defending Donald Trump after the Access Hollywood tape.”

“Democrats in Maine and throughout the country have got to decide what is their priority: Justifying Graham Platner’s behavior or winning the Democratic seat in Maine,” Zimmerman added. 

One Democratic Senate aide, who spoke to Politico anonymously, said there is growing concern about Platner’s success in the race. 

“There is dramatically higher concern about losing Maine now across the caucus than there was before the stories broke,” the aide said. “Everyone realizes that without Maine the path to taking back the Senate is impossible.”

“A lot of his enthusiastic supporters are remaining true,” David Farmer, a veteran Maine Democratic strategist, told NBC News. “But I do think there is a sense of — a certain sense of foreboding about what might happen.”

New allegations

In an exclusive story in interviews with The Times, several women said Platner was a fun and caring partner, and they felt safe with him. Three others, however, told a different story. 

They described Platner as volatile and “toxic,” saying the relationships were emotionally difficult, and at times, unsettling. The Times says the women reported Platner could be demeaning to women, and in one case, even physically threatening. They even alleged he drank heavily and was regularly unfaithful. 

But one of those women has since spoken out against The Times for the article, saying she was “misled” and accusing the publication of “betraying” her.

Platner, who is a combat veteran, has regularly discussed his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and drinking. However, he’s also emphasized that his past behavior does not reflect who he is today. 

In a statement to The Times, Platner said he was “far from the perfect boyfriend,” during a “very dark period of my life.”

“I take responsibility for all of that, and wish I had been better,” he told The Times. “Any characterization beyond that is false, and I believe, politically motivated. I’m not proud of who I was then, but I am proud of the work I’ve done since, and the movement we are building in Maine.”

Platner made similar comments in an interview on MS NOW Thursday, saying some of the allegations in The Times article “are simply not true.” 

“Anything alleging physicality, anything alleging that I knew what my tattoo was, these are the statements of someone who’s politically motivated,” he said.

A campaign plagued with controversy

The recent allegations are not the first challenge for Platner’s campaign. Earlier this week, Platner was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to women who were not his wife, and his campaign reportedly knew about it as early as last summer. 

Platner has since accused a former campaign aide of making the claims, saying they’re false and criticizing The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for publishing the reports. 

In a statement on Sunday, however, he noted that he and his wife “went through something hard — because of me.”

“We did the work, and I’m grateful for her every hour of every day,” Platner said. 

Even before the latest Times report, some Democrats had begun raising concerns about Platner’s candidacy. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told ABC’s “This Week,” “I have concerns. That guy has questions to answer. And that’s what campaigns are for.”

In addition to the allegations about Platner’s reportedly messy personal life, he also faced backlash over a Nazi-linked tattoo on his chest. He has repeatedly stated he didn’t know of the connection when he got the tattoo, and has since had it covered. 

However, Lyndsey Fitfield, a Virginia conservative who dated Platner from 2013 to 2015, told The Times he knew what the tattoo meant when he got it. 

Graham Platner expressed regret over a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol he got nearly two decades ago and vowed to remove it.
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A crucial race

The race in Maine is crucial for Democrats, who see it as one of the clearest opportunities to flip a Republican-held Senate seat. Platner, however, hasn’t always been the candidate Democrats were widely supporting. 

Democrats had touted Maine Gov. Janet Mills as their leading candidate to take on the incumbent, Collins, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks a sixth term in a Democratic-leaning state.

She was backed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. However, she dropped out at the end of April due to a lack of financial support.

At the time, Platner was leading her in the polls by double digits, and he’d garnered support from Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. 

Two other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 9 primary, but polls have shown they have little support.

After Mills exited the race, Platner turned his attention to Collins, while Republican groups increasingly focused their messaging on him. 

Republican-aligned groups are now increasing their investment in the race. Politico reports that One Nation has pledged an additional $3 million to support Collins. They even released a new ad Thursday, targeting her veteran supporters. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A Democratic primary race in Maine, seen as a key path to Senate control, is now contested terrain following multiple personal conduct allegations against the leading candidate days before the June 9 vote.

Senate majority is at stake

According to an anonymous Democratic Senate aide, party members believe losing Maine makes recapturing the Senate majority impossible, a condition that would affect which legislation advances.

Primary outcome still uncertain

The June 9 Democratic primary is days away, and according to Maine Democratic strategist David Farmer, some supporters retain enthusiasm while others report a sense of foreboding about the race's direction.

Outside money is already moving

Republican-aligned group One Nation has pledged an additional $3 million to support Sen. Susan Collins, with a new ad released targeting her veteran supporters, according to Politico.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as serious allegations of “unsettling” or “toxic” conduct, stressing accuser voices and the allegation-and-denial dynamic.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a broader scandal narrative, leaning on sharper labels like “bombshell,” “damning,” “crumbles,” and even “bizarre” or “not in a gay way” to intensify moral condemnation.

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Media landscape

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65 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Three women who previously dated Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner described him as emotionally volatile and physically intimidating, including specific instances of physical aggression.
  • Platner acknowledged a period of struggle with undiagnosed PTSD and alcohol use but disputed allegations of physical intimidation as false and politically motivated.
  • Controversies involving Platner include a Nazi symbol tattoo and sexually explicit text messages revealed by his wife to campaign officials.
  • Despite these allegations, prominent Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Bernie Sanders have shown support, while some party members advocate for alternative candidates.

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Key points from the Center

  • Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner faces allegations of "unsettling" and physically threatening behavior toward women he dated, according to a report published Thursday by The New York Times. The story, based on interviews with six women, intensifies scrutiny of his candidacy.
  • Recent revelations that Platner exchanged sexually explicit messages with women outside his marriage have compounded campaign recovery efforts. Platner previously faced criticism over past offensive internet posts and a tattoo of a "Totenkopf," a skull emblem used by Nazi SS units.
  • Former partner Lyndsey Fifield alleged Platner grabbed her and trapped her in a room during arguments. While the campaign "strongly disputes" claims of physical intimidation, Platner stated he was in "a dark place" struggling with undiagnosed PTSD and alcohol.
  • Sen. John Fetterman suggested Maine Democrats shift support to Gov. Janet Mills amid leadership divisions. Senate Democratic campaign chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand maintained confidence, though others worry the controversy jeopardizes the party's chance to flip one of the four seats needed for control.
  • Tuesday's primary ballot features Platner alongside David Costello, while Platner faces a broader general election contest against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who has historically defied polls to secure re-election.

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Key points from the Right

  • Graham Platner, a Democratic Senate candidate from Maine, is accused by several ex-girlfriends of unsettling and intimidating behavior, including physical intimidation claims which he denies.
  • Ex-Girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield described Platner as rough, alleging he twisted her arm, held her in a room during arguments, and made disturbing remarks about rape related to dominance.
  • Platner acknowledged past alcohol abuse and PTSD, referring to a dark period during which he was a flawed boyfriend, but he denies allegations of physical intimidation and calls the accusations politically motivated.
  • The controversy also involves Platner's previously undisclosed Nazi-associated tattoo and reported patterns of heavy drinking and unfaithfulness.

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Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. NBC News