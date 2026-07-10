New ambulance video adds to mystery surrounding McConnell’s hospitalization

The mystery surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health took another turn Friday after CNN published exclusive video from the morning of his June 14 medical emergency, offering the first public glimpse of the longtime Kentucky Republican since his hospitalization.

First responders were called to McConnell’s Washington home for a report of an unconscious person in cardiac arrest. Dispatch audio did not identify the patient.

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New ambulance video

The 17-second clip, recorded by a neighbor, shows emergency responders wheeling a patient toward an ambulance before loading the stretcher inside. Only the person’s feet are visible.

The neighbor told the news outlet they asked police officers what was going on and were told in response, a “ medical emergency.”

Since then, McConnell’s office has released few details about why he was hospitalized or how he is doing.

Pressure for answers

Earlier this week, as Straight Arrow reported, Gov. Andy Beshear publicly called on McConnell to update Kentuckians on his health, writing, “Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being … and ability to hold office.”

The letter followed public statements Tuesday from Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso and McConnell ally Scott Jennings, all saying they had spoken with McConnell and that he was “fully engaged.”

McConnell has not cast a vote in the Senate since June 11 and has reportedly missed more than 20 votes since.

McConnell’s office said in its most recent public statement, released July 2 to Louisville television station WLKY, “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

Succession questions

Attention has also turned to Kentucky’s Senate succession law as McConnell remains hospitalized.

If he leaves office before Aug. 3, the state would hold a special election to fill the remainder of his term, which expires in January 2027.

After that date, the process changes. If the seat became vacant, Kentucky’s next senator would instead be chosen in the regularly scheduled November election and sworn in on Jan. 3, 2027.

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Separately, investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein reported, citing a Capitol Hill source, that some congressional Republicans fear a special election could produce a MAGA-backed nominee rather than the GOP establishment’s preferred candidate.

For now, McConnell remains hospitalized, and his office has not indicated when he may return to the Senate.

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