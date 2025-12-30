New deep-sea search for MH370 begins as families hope for answers

A new search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is officially underway on Tuesday morning in the southern Indian Ocean. More than a decade after the plane vanished, investigators are again scanning the ocean floor for wreckage that has never been found.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, the effort is being led by Ocean Infinity, a private marine robotics company operating under a no-find, no-fee agreement with the Malaysian government, meaning the firm will only be paid if it locates the aircraft.

A mystery that never went away

Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, less than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on a routine overnight flight to Beijing. The Boeing 777 was carrying 239 people, 227 passengers and 12 crew members, from more than a dozen countries.

The final radio transmission from the cockpit, “Good night, Malaysian Three Seven Zero,” came as the plane crossed from Malaysian into Vietnamese airspace. Minutes later, its transponder stopped transmitting. Military radar later showed the aircraft had turned sharply off course.

Satellite data indicated the plane continued flying for hours before running out of fuel, leading investigators to conclude it likely crashed in a remote stretch of the southern Indian Ocean.

Why the plane has never been found

What followed was the largest underwater search in aviation history. Australia, Malaysia, and China coordinated an effort that covered roughly 120,000 square kilometers of ocean floor west of Australia, using aircraft, sonar-equipped ships, and underwater robots.

The search recovered no main wreckage and no human remains. Only scattered debris, including a wing flaperon found on Réunion Island in 2015 and fragments later discovered along Africa’s east coast, has ever been confirmed as coming from MH370.

A previous Ocean Infinity search in 2018, also under a no-find, no-fee deal, ended without success.

What’s different this time

Malaysia approved a new agreement with Ocean Infinity earlier this year, allowing the company to resume searching a newly defined 15,000-square-kilometer (5,300-square-mile) zone believed to have the highest likelihood of containing the wreckage.

The firm plans to search intermittently for up to 55 days, weather permitting, using autonomous underwater vehicles capable of mapping the seabed at depths of up to 6,000 meters. The technology includes sonar, lasers and magnetometers designed to detect metal even when buried beneath sediment.

Ocean Infinity will receive up to $70 million only if it locates the aircraft.

What investigators still don’t know

Despite years of analysis, the cause of the disappearance remains unresolved. Malaysian investigators have said the plane was deliberately diverted after communications were disabled. However, they have not identified who was responsible or why.

There was no distress call. No ransom demand. No confirmed mechanical failure. Passengers and crew were formally cleared of wrongdoing, though investigators stopped short of ruling out “unlawful interference.”

Why this moment still matters

For families of the victims, the restart of the search brings a familiar mix of hope and caution. Many have spent more than eleven years without a grave, without remains, and without definitive answers.

Tuesday morning’s launch does not guarantee closure. But it marks a renewed attempt to solve a mystery that has refused to fade.

After more than a decade, the question remains the same. Where did MH370 go, and what happened in its final hours?