New details emerge in Reiner killings as Trump remarks draw backlash

Jason K. Morrell
New details emerge in the killings of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife as prosecutors prepare the case against their son.
Image credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Summary

Son arrested

Los Angeles police say Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested Sunday night after filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their home.

Family history

Nick Reiner has spoken publicly in the past about years of addiction, rehab and periods of homelessness. The Los Angeles Times reports his mother had grown increasingly concerned about his mental health in recent weeks.

Trump's response

President Donald Trump is facing criticism from both sides of the aisle for a social media post he made in the wake of Reiner's death saying it stemmed from what he called “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Full story

New details are emerging in the investigation of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele’s, deaths as prosecutors prepare to review the case against their son, Nick Reiner. The tragedy has also taken on a political dimension, after President Donald Trump posted, and later defended, remarks blaming Reiner’s death on what he called “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Investigation centers on Reiner’s son

Los Angeles police say Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested Sunday night after detectives worked through the evening at the family’s Brentwood home. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said investigators from the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division handled the case and described it as a “tragic incident.”

According to law enforcement sources cited by the Los Angeles Times, there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and both victims had injuries consistent with being stabbed. Nick Reiner was not at the residence when officers arrived, but was later located and arrested around 9:15 p.m. He is currently being held in the Los Angeles County jail without bail, jail records show.

Police said the case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney as prosecutors weigh potential charges. Authorities have not publicly identified a motive.

The New York Times reported that Rob Reiner and his son were seen arguing at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night before the killings. One attendee recalled hearing Rob Reiner tell his son, “You can’t come here and behave this way,” though the cause of the argument remains unclear.

A complicated family history

Nick Reiner has spoken publicly in the past about years of addiction, rehab and periods of homelessness. Family friends told the Los Angeles Times that he had been living in a guesthouse on his parents’ property. They also noted that Michele Reiner had grown increasingly concerned about his mental health in recent weeks.

The father and son previously collaborated on the 2015 film “Being Charlie,” a semi-autobiographical project about addiction that both men acknowledged drew heavily from their real-life relationship.

Rob Reiner, 78, was a towering figure in American film and television — first as “Meathead” on “All in the Family,” then as the director behind “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” and “This Is Spinal Tap.” Michele Singer Reiner, 70, was a photographer and producer who worked closely with her husband. She helped shape the ending of “When Harry Met Sally,” a detail the couple often shared in interviews.

Trump’s post sparks bipartisan condemnation

As tributes poured in, Trump posted a message on Truth Social suggesting that Rob Reiner’s death stemmed from what he called “Trump derangement syndrome.” The White House later reposted the message on X.

Asked about the post in the Oval Office Monday afternoon, Trump doubled down on his comments.

“I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person,” the president said. “He became like a deranged person, Trump Derangement Syndrome. So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.“

The remarks triggered immediate backlash, including from members of Trump’s own party.

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., wrote on X that the killings should not be politicized. She said, “A father and mother were murdered at the hands of their troubled son. We should be lifting the family up in prayer, not making this about politics.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky called the post “inappropriate and disrespectful,” writing “I challenge anyone to defend it.”

Democratic leaders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, also condemned the president’s comments, with the governor writing, “This is a sick man.”

What happens next

Police say the investigation remains active, with search warrants executed at the Reiner home and additional evidence under review. Prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, and authorities have emphasized that details could change as the case moves forward.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The investigation into the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, and the arrest of their son, highlights intersections of family tragedy, mental health and political rhetoric as national figures and officials respond to the incident and subsequent comments from President Donald Trump.

Family and mental health

The case centers on challenges within the Reiner family, with law enforcement and acquaintances noting Nick Reiner's history of addiction, mental health issues, and recent familial conflict, underscoring the broader issue of mental health in family crises.

Political and public reaction

Statements from President Trump and responses from political figures have drawn attention to the politicization of tragedy, prompting bipartisan criticism and raising questions about how leaders address or exploit personal loss in public discourse.

Ongoing criminal investigation

Authorities are still investigating the incident, have not determined a motive, and charges against Nick Reiner are pending, with law enforcement emphasizing that facts could change as more information becomes available.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 382 media outlets

Context corner

Rob Reiner was a well-known filmmaker and actor as well as a long-time Democratic donor and activist. He frequently spoke out against President Trump and supported progressive policies and causes throughout his career.

Oppo research

Critics of Trump, including both Democratic and Republican figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, challenged his decision to politicize the tragedy and called his remarks inappropriate and disrespectful.

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times
  3. Los Angeles Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump's comments as "psychotic," "monstrous," and "baseless," emphasizing the "politicizing" of a tragedy and a "new low.
  • Media outlets in the center acknowledge the "shocking" and "callous" nature, highlighting the "baselessly claimed" aspect without the left's hyperbole or the right's defensive framing.
  • Media outlets on the right while noting Trump's "bizarre" or "rambling" post, often uses "TDS" to suggest Reiner's "incurable opposition" drove people "crazy," implicitly shifting blame.

Key points from the Left

  • Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in their home in Los Angeles with stab wounds, and their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested as the principal suspect.
  • Donald Trump claimed that Rob Reiner and his wife were killed due to what he called "Trump Derangement Syndrome," blaming Reiner's criticism of him for the crime.
  • Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie criticized Trump's comments, describing the statement as inappropriate and disrespectful given the tragic circumstances of Reiner's death.
  • Tributes to Rob Reiner from various celebrities and former President Barack Obama emphasized his positive contributions and legacy in the film industry.

Key points from the Center

  • On December 15, 2025, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social offering condolences but alleging Rob Reiner's death was linked to his criticism and TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.
  • The couple were found dead Sunday at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Chadbourne Avenue with lacerations consistent with a knife, and police are investigating the deaths as an apparent homicide.
  • Reiner, 78, was a celebrated filmmaker and actor known for This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride and was an outspoken critic who campaigned for Democratic Party causes.
  • Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested and taken into custody on homicide charges and is being held on $4m bail, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Office records.
  • Public figures offered tributes while critics denounced the post, with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Barack Obama, Kathy Bates, and Stephen King responding Monday.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump suggested that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were murdered due to Reiner's obsession with him, referring to it as 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'
  • Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, were found stabbed to death in Los Angeles, with their son Nick Reiner in custody on homicide charges.

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times
  3. Los Angeles Times

