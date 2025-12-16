New details emerge in Reiner killings as Trump remarks draw backlash

New details are emerging in the investigation of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele’s, deaths as prosecutors prepare to review the case against their son, Nick Reiner. The tragedy has also taken on a political dimension, after President Donald Trump posted, and later defended, remarks blaming Reiner’s death on what he called “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Investigation centers on Reiner’s son

Los Angeles police say Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested Sunday night after detectives worked through the evening at the family’s Brentwood home. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said investigators from the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division handled the case and described it as a “tragic incident.”

According to law enforcement sources cited by the Los Angeles Times, there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and both victims had injuries consistent with being stabbed. Nick Reiner was not at the residence when officers arrived, but was later located and arrested around 9:15 p.m. He is currently being held in the Los Angeles County jail without bail, jail records show.

Police said the case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney as prosecutors weigh potential charges. Authorities have not publicly identified a motive.

The New York Times reported that Rob Reiner and his son were seen arguing at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night before the killings. One attendee recalled hearing Rob Reiner tell his son, “You can’t come here and behave this way,” though the cause of the argument remains unclear.

A complicated family history

Nick Reiner has spoken publicly in the past about years of addiction, rehab and periods of homelessness. Family friends told the Los Angeles Times that he had been living in a guesthouse on his parents’ property. They also noted that Michele Reiner had grown increasingly concerned about his mental health in recent weeks.

The father and son previously collaborated on the 2015 film “Being Charlie,” a semi-autobiographical project about addiction that both men acknowledged drew heavily from their real-life relationship.

Rob Reiner, 78, was a towering figure in American film and television — first as “Meathead” on “All in the Family,” then as the director behind “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” and “This Is Spinal Tap.” Michele Singer Reiner, 70, was a photographer and producer who worked closely with her husband. She helped shape the ending of “When Harry Met Sally,” a detail the couple often shared in interviews.

Trump’s post sparks bipartisan condemnation

As tributes poured in, Trump posted a message on Truth Social suggesting that Rob Reiner’s death stemmed from what he called “Trump derangement syndrome.” The White House later reposted the message on X.

Asked about the post in the Oval Office Monday afternoon, Trump doubled down on his comments.

“I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person,” the president said. “He became like a deranged person, Trump Derangement Syndrome. So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.“

The remarks triggered immediate backlash, including from members of Trump’s own party.

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., wrote on X that the killings should not be politicized. She said, “A father and mother were murdered at the hands of their troubled son. We should be lifting the family up in prayer, not making this about politics.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky called the post “inappropriate and disrespectful,” writing “I challenge anyone to defend it.”

Democratic leaders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, also condemned the president’s comments, with the governor writing, “This is a sick man.”

What happens next

Police say the investigation remains active, with search warrants executed at the Reiner home and additional evidence under review. Prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, and authorities have emphasized that details could change as the case moves forward.