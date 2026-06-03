New executive order asks AI companies to share models with Trump admin. before release

President Donald Trump has long argued the government should stay out of the way of artificial intelligence. Now, his administration is asking some of the most powerful AI companies to give Washington an early look at their newest models.

Trump signed a new executive order Tuesday that would ask companies developing the most advanced AI systems to voluntarily give the government access to those models up to 30 days before they’re released.

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What the order says

It explicitly bars the government from imposing any mandatory requirements, making the order a request rather than a rule.

“Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies,” the executive order says.

The White House said the goal is to spot cybersecurity threats before powerful new systems reach the public. According to the order, the administration will “work closely with industry to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country.”

The order also creates a new AI “cybersecurity clearinghouse” to help identify digital threats before they spread. It will be comprised of officials and offices spanning the Treasury Department, the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

In addition to working with AI companies, Trump’s order also directs the attorney general to prioritize prosecuting crimes involving AI. It asks prosecutors to focus on cybercrimes and people using AI agents and autonomous AI systems to “unlawfully access data or information that is subsequently used for a criminal or unlawful purpose.”

“President Trump is the most pro-innovation President in American history,” a White House spokesperson told NBC News. “This executive order reflects his common-sense approach of collaborating with industry to balance innovation and security, cementing America’s continued global dominance in AI and cybersecurity.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be in Washington Wednesday, where he’ll meet with White House officials and lawmakers to discuss the order, Politico reports.

Previous concerns

The new order follows growing concerns that next-generation AI tools could help bad actors find software vulnerabilities or launch more sophisticated cyberattacks.

Trump scrapped an earlier version of the order last month, saying he didn’t want to slow America’s AI race with China.

“We’re leading China, we’re leading everybody, and I don’t want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead,” he said at the time.

The final version shortens the review period from 90 days to 30 days and makes it clear that participation is voluntary.

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