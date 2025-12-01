Unbiased. Straight Facts.
New nor’easter forms as record Midwest snow snarls holiday travel

Jason K. Morrell
Forecasters say a winter storm system will organize Monday and strengthen as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Tuesday.
Image credit: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Summary

Winter storm

Forecasters say a winter storm system will organize Monday and strengthen as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Tuesday.

What to expect

Snow is expected in interior Pennsylvania, Upstate New York and northern New England, with some areas potentially seeing up to a foot. A wintry mix and pockets of freezing rain are possible along the Appalachians and major cities along the I-95 corridor cities will see rain.

End in sight

The snowfall should taper off by Tuesday night, but much colder air will sweep in behind the storm, keeping conditions icy through midweek.

Full story

A powerful winter storm that wrecked travel across the Midwest is now giving way to another system that could develop into a nor’easter. It could bring snow, ice and more delays to millions heading home after Thanksgiving.

Airlines delayed more than 12,000 flights nationwide on Sunday, and cancelled over 1,400, according to FlightAware.

Airports in Chicago, Detroit, Des Moines, New York and Boston saw some of the worst backups. In Providence, a fire beneath several Amtrak train cars forced an evacuation and delays, though no injuries were reported.

Midwest digs out after record snow

Chicago O’Hare set a new November one-day snowfall record with 8.4 inches, contributing to hundreds of cancellations and nearly a thousand delays. Some areas in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and upstate New York picked up more than a foot. Lake-effect bands even added fresh snow on Sunday night.

Heavy, wet snow snapped branches and power lines in Wisconsin and Michigan. It left thousands without electricity as crews worked through the weekend.

A Delta Connection flight slid off an icy runway in Des Moines, temporarily closing the airfield. No injuries were reported.

Software issues ground Airbus jets

JetBlue temporarily grounded dozens of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft Sunday for a required FAA software update, adding to nationwide delays. Frontier and Spirit also updated affected planes but reported limited impact.

Next storm arrives Monday into Tuesday

Forecasters say the next system will organize Monday and strengthen as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Tuesday.

Snow is expected in interior Pennsylvania, upstate New York and northern New England. Some areas could potentially see up to a foot. A wintry mix and pockets of freezing rain are possible along the Appalachians.

Along the I-95 corridor, most major cities will see mainly rain.

The snowfall should taper off by Tuesday night, but much colder air will sweep in behind the storm, keeping conditions icy through midweek.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A major winter storm has disrupted travel nationwide, impacting millions returning from Thanksgiving and highlighting vulnerabilities in transportation infrastructure and preparedness during severe weather.

Travel disruptions

Widespread flight delays, cancellations and rail problems affected major cities and millions of travelers during a peak holiday period, underscoring the impact of severe weather on transportation.

Weather hazards

Heavy snowfall, ice, and power outages across the Midwest and Northeast present ongoing risks to safety, infrastructure and critical services.

Infrastructure resilience

Incidents such as aircraft sliding on runways and power outages demonstrate the challenges of maintaining and restoring services during extreme weather, emphasizing the need for preparation and rapid response.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Associated Press
  3. The New York Times
  4. USA Today
  5. CBS News
  6. CNN

