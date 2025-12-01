New nor’easter forms as record Midwest snow snarls holiday travel

A powerful winter storm that wrecked travel across the Midwest is now giving way to another system that could develop into a nor’easter. It could bring snow, ice and more delays to millions heading home after Thanksgiving.

Airlines delayed more than 12,000 flights nationwide on Sunday, and cancelled over 1,400, according to FlightAware.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Airports in Chicago, Detroit, Des Moines, New York and Boston saw some of the worst backups. In Providence, a fire beneath several Amtrak train cars forced an evacuation and delays, though no injuries were reported.

Midwest digs out after record snow

Chicago O’Hare set a new November one-day snowfall record with 8.4 inches, contributing to hundreds of cancellations and nearly a thousand delays. Some areas in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and upstate New York picked up more than a foot. Lake-effect bands even added fresh snow on Sunday night.

Heavy, wet snow snapped branches and power lines in Wisconsin and Michigan. It left thousands without electricity as crews worked through the weekend.

A Delta Connection flight slid off an icy runway in Des Moines, temporarily closing the airfield. No injuries were reported.

Software issues ground Airbus jets

JetBlue temporarily grounded dozens of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft Sunday for a required FAA software update, adding to nationwide delays. Frontier and Spirit also updated affected planes but reported limited impact.

Next storm arrives Monday into Tuesday

Forecasters say the next system will organize Monday and strengthen as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Tuesday.

Snow is expected in interior Pennsylvania, upstate New York and northern New England. Some areas could potentially see up to a foot. A wintry mix and pockets of freezing rain are possible along the Appalachians.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Along the I-95 corridor, most major cities will see mainly rain.

The snowfall should taper off by Tuesday night, but much colder air will sweep in behind the storm, keeping conditions icy through midweek.