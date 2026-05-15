New South Carolina redistricting map could cost taxpayers $2.5 million

William Jackson
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Thursday calling the South Carolina General Assembly back for a special session to address the state budget and redraw congressional districts. The move follows intense public pressure from President Donald Trump to eliminate the state’s lone Democratic House seat before the midterm elections.
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Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Thursday calling the South Carolina General Assembly back for a special session to address the state budget and redraw congressional districts. The move follows intense public pressure from President Donald Trump to eliminate the state’s lone Democratic House seat before the midterm elections.

The session is scheduled to begin Friday at 11 a.m. It comes after a group of Republican senators blocked a measure earlier this week to extend the regular session for redistricting. In a special session, a new map needs only a simple majority to pass both chambers, bypassing the two-thirds requirement that previously stalled the effort.

The redistricting push targets the 6th District, a majority-minority seat held by Rep. James Clyburn. Trump urged state Republicans on Truth Social to be “bold and courageous” and recommended moving U.S. House primaries to August to ensure a new map is in place for November, telling leaders to “GET IT DONE!”

State election officials warn the shift carries significant logistical and financial hurdles. With June 9 primary ballots already printed and some returned, shifting the date could cost between $2.2 million and $2.5 million.

Democratic State Rep. Justin Bamberg warned that local taxpayers across the state’s 46 counties will bear the financial brunt of the move, as local governments must foot the bill for election personnel even as the state covers poll workers.

State Election Commission Executive Director Conway Belangia said databases are already finished and candidates will appear on June ballots regardless of any changes.

Some Republicans expressed concern that dismantling Clyburn’s district could dilute the partisan advantage in the state’s other six held seats. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey previously resisted the rush, arguing the state is stronger with “vibrant parties” and a “clash of ideas.”

Democratic Senate Leader Brad Hutto criticized the move, saying the governor is focusing on “politics and power” over affordability and healthcare. The effort follows a recent Supreme Court ruling in a Louisiana case that weakened Voting Rights Act protections against racial gerrymandering.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

South Carolina's special legislative session is moving to redraw congressional districts and potentially shift primary election dates, creating documented costs and procedural changes that affect how and when residents vote.

Primary date may shift

State election officials say moving the primary from June 9 could cost between $2.2 million and $2.5 million, with ballots already printed and some already returned.

Local taxpayers absorb costs

According to Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg, local governments across all 46 counties would bear personnel costs if the primary date changes.

Redistricting threshold lowered

The special session allows a new congressional map to pass with a simple majority rather than the two-thirds vote that blocked the effort during the regular session.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. NBC News
  3. The Hill

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. NBC News
  3. The Hill