New South Carolina redistricting map could cost taxpayers $2.5 million

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Thursday calling the South Carolina General Assembly back for a special session to address the state budget and redraw congressional districts. The move follows intense public pressure from President Donald Trump to eliminate the state’s lone Democratic House seat before the midterm elections.

I have issued an Executive Order calling the General Assembly back for an extra legislative session to address the state budget and congressional districts beginning Friday, May 15, at 11:00 AM. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 14, 2026

The session is scheduled to begin Friday at 11 a.m. It comes after a group of Republican senators blocked a measure earlier this week to extend the regular session for redistricting. In a special session, a new map needs only a simple majority to pass both chambers, bypassing the two-thirds requirement that previously stalled the effort.

The redistricting push targets the 6th District, a majority-minority seat held by Rep. James Clyburn. Trump urged state Republicans on Truth Social to be “bold and courageous” and recommended moving U.S. House primaries to August to ensure a new map is in place for November, telling leaders to “GET IT DONE!”

State election officials warn the shift carries significant logistical and financial hurdles. With June 9 primary ballots already printed and some returned, shifting the date could cost between $2.2 million and $2.5 million.

Democratic State Rep. Justin Bamberg warned that local taxpayers across the state’s 46 counties will bear the financial brunt of the move, as local governments must foot the bill for election personnel even as the state covers poll workers.

State Election Commission Executive Director Conway Belangia said databases are already finished and candidates will appear on June ballots regardless of any changes.

Some Republicans expressed concern that dismantling Clyburn’s district could dilute the partisan advantage in the state’s other six held seats. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey previously resisted the rush, arguing the state is stronger with “vibrant parties” and a “clash of ideas.”

Democratic Senate Leader Brad Hutto criticized the move, saying the governor is focusing on “politics and power” over affordability and healthcare. The effort follows a recent Supreme Court ruling in a Louisiana case that weakened Voting Rights Act protections against racial gerrymandering.

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