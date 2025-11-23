Unbiased. Straight Facts.
New transplant procedure shows promise for treating Type 1 diabetes

Diane Duenez
A new cell-transplant procedure is showing early signs of success in helping people with Type 1 diabetes live without insulin.
Image credit: Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Early success

A small group of patients who received islet cell transplants were able to produce their own insulin, with most going months without injections.

Clinical trials show strong results

In a study of stem-cell–derived islet therapy, 10 of 12 fully dosed participants achieved insulin independence at one year and all avoided severe hypoglycemia.

Functional cure?

Experts say emerging therapies, including islet transplants and stem-cell technologies, may bring the field closer to ending Type 1 diabetes.

Full story

A new cell-transplant procedure is showing early signs of success in helping people with Type 1 diabetes live without insulin. That’s according to physicians and recently released clinical trial data.

Dr. Stanley Mathew told Straight Arrow News that islet cell transplantation — a process that infuses pancreatic cells into the portal vein of the liver — has enabled a small group of patients to produce their own insulin.

“I think it was 12 patients, and they were able to be insulin-free,” Mathew said.

How does it work?

Once the cells lodge in the liver, they begin functioning like natural insulin-producing islets. But Mathew said the approach has historically been limited.

“The issue has always been that your body tends to reject it, and the immunosuppressants that have been used can raise blood sugars and cause other problems,” he said.

That same clinical study evaluating a stem-cell–derived islet therapy reported encouraging results. 

Ten of the 12 participants who received a full dose of the therapy were insulin-independent one year after treatment. All 12 avoided severe hypoglycemic episodes and maintained glycated hemoglobin levels below 7%.

A recent medical review on emerging therapies called procedures like these a significant step toward what could become the first functional cure for Type 1 diabetes. The disease affects more than 2 million people in the United States and currently has no cure, with insulin remaining the standard of care.

Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Why this story matters

Early clinical trial data indicate that a new islet cell transplantation procedure may help people with Type 1 diabetes achieve insulin independence, potentially advancing treatment options for a disease affecting millions in the United States.

Medical innovation

The procedure introduces advanced methods for treating Type 1 diabetes, addressing a condition that until now has required lifelong insulin dependency.

Clinical trial outcomes

Results show a majority of trial participants became insulin-independent after receiving therapy, offering evidence of possible real-world benefits if certain challenges are overcome.

Type 1 diabetes care

The approach could shift the standard of care for Type 1 diabetes, influencing treatment protocols and outcomes for millions of patients with currently limited options.

Sources

  1. The New England Journal of Medicine
  2. Sage

