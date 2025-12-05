Unbiased. Straight Facts.
New US drug-boat strike adds pressure over Sept. 2 ‘survivor’ attack

Jason K. Morrell
Amid controversy over a deadly September strike on a suspected drug boat, the U.S. military has carried out another deadly strike.
Image credit: U.S. Southern Command via X
Summary

Suspected drug boat struck

The U.S. military carried out a new strike on a suspected drug boat in the Eastern Pacific, Thursday, killing four people on board.

Classified briefing

The announcement came as Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley appeared for Congress for classified briefings on a deadly Sept. 2 strike in the Caribbean.

Congress wants Hegseth

Several congressional Democrats are calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to testify about the September strike and for the Trump administration to provide its full legal rationale.

Full story

The U.S. military has carried out a new strike on a suspected drug boat in the Eastern Pacific, killing four people on board. The operation comes the same day a Navy admiral briefed Congress behind closed doors about an earlier, highly controversial strike that killed survivors of an initial attack.

New strike in the Eastern Pacific

U.S. Southern Command said Thursday that a unit known as Southern Spear conducted a “lethal kinetic strike” on a vessel in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.

According to a statement posted on social media, a designated terrorist organization was operating the boat. They say it was carrying illicit narcotics, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route.

Southern Command said the strike killed four male “narco-terrorists” on the vessel. A 21-second video clip shows the moment the missile strikes the boat.

The Pentagon has framed the mission as part of a broader campaign to use military force against alleged drug-smuggling networks at sea.

Briefings on the Sept. 2 survivor strike

Thursday’s strike landed as the Pentagon is already under bipartisan scrutiny for a Sept. 2 attack on another suspected drug boat in the Caribbean.

In that case, U.S. forces first struck the vessel, then fired follow-up missiles that killed the remaining survivors. The second strike has become the focus of a growing debate over rules of engagement and the laws of war.

On Thursday, Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, the Navy officer who oversaw that mission, and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with senior lawmakers in a series of classified briefings on Capitol Hill.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

They showed members the unedited video of the initial strike and the follow-up attack that killed two survivors.

Bradley told lawmakers there was no order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “kill them all” or “grant no quarter,” rejecting earlier public claims that Hegseth directly directed the second strike.

Deep divide in Congress

Republicans and Democrats emerged from the briefing with different interpretations of what they saw.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, defended the Sept. 2 operation as lawful and justified. He called the strikes “righteous” and the targets “narco-terrorists” whose drugs were “destined for the United States to kill thousands of Arkansans and millions of Americans.”

Democrats, however, said the footage was “deeply troubling” and should be released to the public.

Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said what he saw was “one of the most troubling things” of his public career. He described the “two individuals in clear distress, without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel,” who “were killed by the United States.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Previous reporting has found that the Sept. 2 strike was the first in a months-long campaign that has included strikes on at least 21 vessels and killed 83 people in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Thursday’s Eastern Pacific strike brings the death toll even higher.

Several Democrats are calling for Hegseth to testify under oath, for the administration to release the full Sept. 2 video, and to provide its full legal rationale. So far, the administration has rebuffed the requests, even as the strikes continue.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The U.S. military's continued use of lethal force against suspected drug-smuggling boats in international waters has generated legislative, legal and international debate over the legality, transparency and broader risks of these actions.

Military drug interdiction

The expansion of military operations targeting drug boats underscores shifting strategies in U.S. counter-drug policy and raises questions about the effectiveness and consequences of using lethal force at sea.

Legal and ethical controversy

Lawmakers and experts are scrutinizing the legal basis and ethical justification for targeting suspected traffickers, including contentious strikes on survivors, with some calling these actions possible violations of international law.

Geopolitical and diplomatic tensions

The strikes have heightened tensions with countries such as Venezuela and have broader implications for U.S. relations in Latin America, as well as for precedents in military engagement outside declared war zones.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 171 media outlets

Community reaction

Communities in Latin America, especially Venezuela, express concern about regional stability and US intervention. Human rights groups and some local governments have criticized the strikes, warning of legal and humanitarian implications for those affected by the operations.

Global impact

The strikes have heightened tensions with Venezuela and other regional actors, raising international debate about sovereignty, the law of armed conflict and the broader war on drugs. Calls for transparency and accountability extend beyond the US to global observers.

Policy impact

The operations signal a more aggressive US stance against maritime drug trafficking but raise complex policy issues regarding the use of lethal force, rules of engagement and Congressional oversight—potentially setting precedents for future actions overseas.

