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New video, audio give insight into moments leading up to deadly LaGuardia crash

Shea Taylor
Delays are expected to last through the end of the week at New York's LaGuardia Airport as investigators work to determine what caused a deadly crash there.
Image credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

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Delays are expected to last through the end of the week at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, one of the nation’s busiest airports, as investigators work to determine what caused a deadly crash on Monday. Newly released video shows the moment an Air Canada passenger jet collided with a fire truck on the runway.

What led up to the deadly collision  is still under investigation, but early details point to a chain of events involving another flight.

What we know so far

The fire truck was responding to a United plane after the crew reported a strong odor in the cabin and feeling sick. At the same time, Air Canada Express flight 8646 from Montreal was approaching the runway.

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Passengers onboard said a flight attendant warned of an emergency landing before they touched down on the runway then the crash happened.

Air traffic control audio shows a controller clearing the fire truck to go ahead and cross the runway — then urgently trying to stop it.

After the crash, an air traffic controller can be heard on recordings saying staff was “dealing with an emergency earlier” and “I messed up.” It’s not clear if it’s the same air traffic controller.

Personnel shortage wasn’t the issue

The incident comes as the U.S. faces a shortage of air traffic controllers. However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a news conference Monday that staffing was not the issue at LaGuardia.

Duffy said the “rumor” that the LaGuardia controller was working alone is “inaccurate.”

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The last deadly crash at LaGuardia was exactly 34 years ago. On March 22, 1992 a Cleveland-bound USAir flight crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 27 of the 51 people on board.

“This airport has a target of 37 controllers at LaGuardia,” Duffy said. “We have 33 controllers employed, certified, at LaGuardia, and we have seven that are in training. So as our airports go, LaGuardia is a a very well-staffed airport. We’re a couple of controllers short in total, but it is a well-staffed airport.”

New York’s WNBC-TV reported that the controller in the tower was handling two positions at the time of impact, citing two sources, on Monday.

Concerns raised in the past

A CNN review found pilots have raised concerns about miscommunication at LaGuardia.

At least a dozen reports were filed last summer through NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System. One even reportedly cited a close call when air traffic controllers failed to provide appropriate guidance about multiple nearby aircraft.

CNN said one of the complaints compared operations at LaGuardia to those of Reagan National Airport leading up to the deadly midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter that killed 67 people in January 2025.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Travelers face extended delays at LaGuardia Airport through week's end as investigators examine a runway collision that killed at least one person and exposed operational communication issues at a major U.S. hub.

Travel disruptions continue through Friday

LaGuardia Airport operations remain limited as crash investigation proceeds, forcing travelers to expect delays, cancellations or rerouting through the end of the week.

Controller managed two positions simultaneously

According to two sources cited by WNBC-TV, the air traffic controller was handling two positions when the collision occurred, though officials said the airport was adequately staffed overall.

Prior safety reports documented communication problems

Pilots filed at least a dozen reports last summer through NASA's system citing miscommunication at LaGuardia, including one close call involving inadequate guidance about nearby aircraft.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. FLYING Magazine
  3. NBC New York
  4. CNN

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. FLYING Magazine
  3. NBC New York
  4. CNN

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