New video shows deadly midair helicopter collision in New Jersey

Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: Dan Dameshek, Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Deadly crash

Two helicopters collided midair over southern New Jersey on Sunday, killing one pilot and leaving another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers onboard either aircraft.

Weather not likely an issue

Weather conditions at the time were mostly cloudy, but visibility was reported to be good, with light winds, according to AccuWeather.

Investigation underway

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating what caused the collision. Officials have not said whether the pilots were in contact with air traffic control or if they were aware of each other before impact.

Full story

Two helicopters collided midair over southern New Jersey on Sunday, sending both aircraft crashing to the ground and killing one pilot. Another pilot was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash happened just before noon near Hammonton, about 35 miles southeast of Philadelphia, according to local fire and police officials.

Video captures terrifying final moments

Cell phone video circulating online shows at least one helicopter spinning rapidly as it falls out of the sky. Moments later, smoke can be seen rising from the crash site. Fire crews responded quickly and put out flames that engulfed one of the aircraft.

Officials said the helicopters collided in midair and then crashed separately. There were no passengers onboard either aircraft, only the pilots.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pilots were familiar faces at local airport

The shock hit especially hard at the Hammonton Municipal Airport, where the crash unfolded just moments after the pilots had taken off.

Most midair collisions occur within five miles of an airport and usually on warm weekend afternoons.

Sal Silipino, who owns the Apron Café at the airport, told reporters the two men were regulars.

“They were just at our café having breakfast,” Silipino told the Associated Press. “They’re regulars… I shouted out to my wife, ‘I think those two guys just crashed.’ It’s a little bit of disbelief.”

Silipino said he had watched the helicopters take off — something the pilots had done together many times before.

What we know about the aircraft

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash involved two small helicopters: an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C. Weather conditions at the time were mostly cloudy, but visibility was reported to be good, with light winds, according to AccuWeather.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Investigation now underway

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the collision. Officials have not said whether the pilots were in contact with air traffic control or if they were aware of each other before impact.

Former investigators told the Associated Press that midair collisions are often linked to a breakdown in the basic “see and avoid” principle, something federal investigators will closely examine as they review flight paths, visibility and any available communications.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The midair collision of two helicopters in Hammonton, New Jersey, resulting in one fatality and a critical injury, emphasizes ongoing concerns about flight safety, the need for robust aviation oversight, and the risks present even in non-commercial airspace.

Aviation safety

The incident highlights the importance of maintaining and improving safety measures in general aviation, with investigators focusing on factors such as pilot communication and situational awareness during flight.

Accident investigation

Federal authorities, including the FAA and the NTSB, are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the collision, which may provide crucial lessons for preventing similar accidents.

Community impact

The crash deeply affected the local Hammonton community, involving well-known local pilots and prompting public concern over air traffic near populated areas and the emotional toll on residents.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 255 media outlets

Context corner

Midair collisions are rare but often investigated by the FAA and NTSB. The Hammonton area is rural with an active small-aircraft community and airport, which may have influenced the occurrence and response.

Solution spotlight

Authorities quickly dispatched rescue and firefighting teams, and bystanders at the crash site provided immediate aid to the injured pilot. The NTSB is conducting a thorough investigation for future safety improvements.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the midair collision as evidence of systemic safety and "lax airspace rules," using dramatic terms like "horrific" and vivid video descriptions to push regulatory urgency.
  • Media outlets in the center are more technical, using the neutral "midair collision" and noting FAA/NTSB probes.
  • Media outlets on the right treat it as an isolated operational accident, favoring matter-of-fact words such as "deadly" or "devastating" and stressing pilot-only occupancy and rarity to downplay policy fixes.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

255 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Two helicopters collided and crashed in Hammonton, New Jersey, resulting in one death and one critical injury.
  • Witnesses recorded one helicopter spiraling out of control before impact, causing significant smoke at the scene.
  • Emergency services responded quickly and extinguished flames that engulfed one helicopter, according to Deputy Municipal Clerk Denise Mazzeo.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are investigating the incident.

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Hammonton Police Department responded at about 11:25 a.m. near Basin Road and White Horse Pike after two helicopters collided mid-air and crashed, killing one and critically injuring another.
  • Hammonton Fire Department crews responded to the crash site near Basin Road, with emergency vehicles lining nearby roads as responders secured the scene and officials urged the public to avoid the area.
  • The FAA said an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C were involved, with only the pilots aboard each helicopter, while witnesses and social media video showed a helicopter spinning and heavy smoke.
  • Rescue crews extinguished flames engulfing one helicopter and extricated at least two patients; one was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities will move wreckage to a secure facility.
  • The NTSB will lead the federal investigation, focusing on the pilot, aircraft and operating environment, with a preliminary NTSB report expected within 30 days as the cause remains unknown.

Key points from the Right

  • One person was killed and another was critically injured after two helicopters collided near Hammonton, New Jersey, on Dec. 28, 2025, according to police.
  • The collision involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter, each carrying only the pilot, as stated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
  • Emergency crews extinguished flames engulfing one of the helicopters after both crash-landed around 11:25 a.m., reported Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, as confirmed by the agency's statement.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press

