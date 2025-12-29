New video shows deadly midair helicopter collision in New Jersey

Two helicopters collided midair over southern New Jersey on Sunday, sending both aircraft crashing to the ground and killing one pilot. Another pilot was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash happened just before noon near Hammonton, about 35 miles southeast of Philadelphia, according to local fire and police officials.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Video captures terrifying final moments

Cell phone video circulating online shows at least one helicopter spinning rapidly as it falls out of the sky. Moments later, smoke can be seen rising from the crash site. Fire crews responded quickly and put out flames that engulfed one of the aircraft.

Officials said the helicopters collided in midair and then crashed separately. There were no passengers onboard either aircraft, only the pilots.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pilots were familiar faces at local airport

The shock hit especially hard at the Hammonton Municipal Airport, where the crash unfolded just moments after the pilots had taken off.

Sal Silipino, who owns the Apron Café at the airport, told reporters the two men were regulars.

“They were just at our café having breakfast,” Silipino told the Associated Press. “They’re regulars… I shouted out to my wife, ‘I think those two guys just crashed.’ It’s a little bit of disbelief.”

Silipino said he had watched the helicopters take off — something the pilots had done together many times before.

What we know about the aircraft

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash involved two small helicopters: an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C. Weather conditions at the time were mostly cloudy, but visibility was reported to be good, with light winds, according to AccuWeather.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Investigation now underway

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the collision. Officials have not said whether the pilots were in contact with air traffic control or if they were aware of each other before impact.

Former investigators told the Associated Press that midair collisions are often linked to a breakdown in the basic “see and avoid” principle, something federal investigators will closely examine as they review flight paths, visibility and any available communications.