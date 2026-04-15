New video shows moment Artemis II crew was welcomed home

Craig Nigrelli
A new video shows the moment four astronauts aboard Artemis II returned home from space on Friday, following a ten-day mission.
Image credit: Via Instagram @Astro_Reid/Handout via REUTERS

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A new video shows the moment four astronauts aboard Artemis II returned home from space on Friday, following a ten-day mission.

The Artemis II crew splashed down in the Pacific, and Navy rescuers moved in. The video shows plenty of handshakes, “Welcome home,” and a few cheers as divers reached the capsule.

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They helped the four astronauts out, moved them onto a raft, then hoisted them into a helicopter.

From there, the crew was flown to the USS John Murtha for medical checks.

The mission lasted ten days — an around-the-moon flight without a landing — covering roughly 700-thousand miles and capturing new lunar images.

What comes next for space travel?

Now, NASA shifts to the next step.

Artemis III — set for next year — will keep astronauts in Earth’s orbit as they practice docking the Orion capsule with a commercial lunar lander.

That’s a critical step before any return to the moon.

And after that, Artemis IV, targeting 2028, could put astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

The Artemis II mission completed a crewed around-the-moon flight, marking the first time NASA astronauts traveled beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo era.

Mission completed successfully

Four astronauts splashed down in the Pacific after ten days and roughly 700,000 miles traveled, including new images captured of the lunar surface.

Moon landing still years away

According to the article, a crewed lunar landing is not expected until Artemis IV, which targets 2028 at the earliest.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC Australia

Sources

  1. ABC Australia

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