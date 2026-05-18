New wildfires threaten homes and historic sites around Southern California

Dan Levin
Just a month into Los Angeles fire season, two significant fires are now burning in two separate areas.
Image credit: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
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Just a month into the Southern California fire season, two significant fires are now burning in two separate areas. One fire is threatening homes, while another is burning on an island, which makes things more complex for firefighters.

The Sandy Fire is rapidly growing in Simi Valley, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Santa Rosa Island Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres in Channel Islands National Park.

Sandy Fire

The Sandy Fire is threatening several homes and has now burned more than 700 acres.

However, gusty winds are actually pushing the flames away from residential neighborhoods.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire is 0% contained, and there are more than 200 firefighters on the scene attempting to put it out.

This fire appears to have been human-caused.

Simi Valley police told ABC7 in LA that someone called the police and said they were clearing brush with a tractor. They hit a rock, which then sparked the fire.

Police did not confirm that’s what started the fire, but said it’s a possibility.

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While the wind gusts have been significant, they have not reached extreme levels, allowing firefighters to attack from the air. Three air tankers and five helicopters are assisting in the fight.

The name comes from nearby Sandy Avenue, where the fire started. Because of the fire, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was closed.

The local school district also confirmed the fire was burning near three elementary schools and one middle school. They confirmed all students are safe.

Santa Rosa Island Fire

The Santa Rosa Island Fire is also 0% contained. It’s roughly 26 miles off the coast of Santa Barbara.

That fire started on Friday near the southeastern end of the island, which is mostly rugged terrain.

The island is largely uninhabited, and there are no permanent residents.

However, the flames have already burned down two historic structures, according to reports.

Several dozen firefighters are working to get that fire out. Because this is burning in a national park, the National Park Service is handling that fire instead of Cal Fire.

“It’s important to note that firefighters are working closely with Channel Islands National Park staff to ensure the protection of cultural assets and sites, along with the island’s unique plant and animal habitat,” Fire Service officials said to KTLA. “Six plant species are found on Santa Rosa Island and nowhere else in the world.”

High winds and the location are also making this an extremely difficult firefight.

According to the Coast Guard, the fire was started by a 67-year-old man who used flares after his sailboat crashed into the island, stranding him there. 

The U.S. Coast Guard posted a video of its rescue of that man.

Santa Rosa Island remains closed until further notice.

Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a reporter at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
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Why this story matters

Two active wildfires in the Los Angeles region are directly affecting access to public sites, schools and recreational areas.

Public site closures in effect

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is closed and Santa Rosa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, remains closed to visitors until further notice.

Schools near active fire

Three elementary schools and one middle school in Simi Valley are located near the Sandy Fire, though the district confirmed all students are safe.

Fire season already active

With two simultaneous fires burning at 0% containment just one month into fire season, residents in the greater LA area are already contending with active fire conditions.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Cal Fire
  2. ABC7
  3. KTLA

Sources

  1. Cal Fire
  2. ABC7
  3. KTLA