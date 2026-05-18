New wildfires threaten homes and historic sites around Southern California

Just a month into the Southern California fire season, two significant fires are now burning in two separate areas. One fire is threatening homes, while another is burning on an island, which makes things more complex for firefighters.

The Sandy Fire is rapidly growing in Simi Valley, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Santa Rosa Island Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres in Channel Islands National Park.

Sandy Fire

The Sandy Fire is threatening several homes and has now burned more than 700 acres.

However, gusty winds are actually pushing the flames away from residential neighborhoods.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire is 0% contained, and there are more than 200 firefighters on the scene attempting to put it out.

This fire appears to have been human-caused.

Simi Valley police told ABC7 in LA that someone called the police and said they were clearing brush with a tractor. They hit a rock, which then sparked the fire.

Police did not confirm that’s what started the fire, but said it’s a possibility.

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While the wind gusts have been significant, they have not reached extreme levels, allowing firefighters to attack from the air. Three air tankers and five helicopters are assisting in the fight.

The name comes from nearby Sandy Avenue, where the fire started. Because of the fire, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was closed.

The local school district also confirmed the fire was burning near three elementary schools and one middle school. They confirmed all students are safe.

Santa Rosa Island Fire

The Santa Rosa Island Fire is also 0% contained. It’s roughly 26 miles off the coast of Santa Barbara.

That fire started on Friday near the southeastern end of the island, which is mostly rugged terrain.

The island is largely uninhabited, and there are no permanent residents.

However, the flames have already burned down two historic structures, according to reports.

Several dozen firefighters are working to get that fire out. Because this is burning in a national park, the National Park Service is handling that fire instead of Cal Fire.

“It’s important to note that firefighters are working closely with Channel Islands National Park staff to ensure the protection of cultural assets and sites, along with the island’s unique plant and animal habitat,” Fire Service officials said to KTLA. “Six plant species are found on Santa Rosa Island and nowhere else in the world.”

High winds and the location are also making this an extremely difficult firefight.

According to the Coast Guard, the fire was started by a 67-year-old man who used flares after his sailboat crashed into the island, stranding him there.

The U.S. Coast Guard posted a video of its rescue of that man.

Santa Rosa Island remains closed until further notice.