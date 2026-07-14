New York becomes first state to hit pause on new AI data centers over power concerns

Starting Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has become the first governor in the nation to use executive powers to halt permits for large AI data centers by issuing a one-year moratorium.

The pause applies to new data centers that use 50 megawatts or more of power while state officials develop regulations to address energy and environmental concerns.

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Power and water concerns

Critics say large data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity, potentially driving up utility bills, while also using significant amounts of water for cooling.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, some large data centers consume more electricity than entire cities, putting additional strain on the nation’s power grid.

“As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it’s my responsibility to take action and lead,” Hochul said. “New York will lead the way in creating the strongest standards in the nation for data center development, ensuring that when companies succeed because of New York, New Yorkers succeed too.”

Projects that have already received permits will not be affected. The order also includes exemptions for smaller facilities and those built for research, education and health care.

Hochul’s executive order comes just after the state legislature approved a similar one-year moratorium that she has not yet signed or vetoed. Her executive action allows the pause to take effect immediately.

AI companies, developers, some business groups and labor unions are expected to oppose the move.

New Yorkers weigh in

A new Siena College poll found 46% of respondents support a one-year moratorium on new permits for large data centers, while 21% oppose it. Another 33% were undecided or had no opinion.

Mitch Jones, managing director for policy and litigation at Food & Water Watch, praised the decision. “This is an important victory for the thousands of New Yorkers who demanded that their government take action to put a pause on hyperscale data centers,” he told the Washington Post.

Politico reported Hochul’s move could become a blueprint for other governors grappling with the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

During the moratorium, state regulators will develop new standards, including environmental review requirements before permits are approved.

Economic development officials will also create a “community investment framework” to help local governments evaluate future data center proposals.

Other states

While New York trails states such as Virginia and Texas in data center development, several proposed projects have already sparked local opposition.

Hochul has also urged lawmakers to repeal sales tax exemptions currently available to data center developers, according to The Post.

By contrast, Maine Gov. Janet Mills recently vetoed an 18-month moratorium on large-scale data center development, saying it could jeopardize projects with local support.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Federal stance

The Trump administration has argued that restricting data center construction could leave the U.S. behind in the global AI race.

The White House has instead promoted its voluntary Ratepayers Protection Pledge, aimed at limiting electricity cost increases tied to data center growth. Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have all signed on.