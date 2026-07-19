New York City floods ahead of World Cup final, stranding drivers, fans

Ally Heath
Image credit: Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
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New York City is beginning to clean up as floodwaters receded Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon dropped over an inch of rain across much of the city, with more than three inches falling in some places, according to the National Weather Service.

The water was deep enough and moved fast enough to carry SUVs in Queens. Video from ABC7 New York shows a fire truck in water nearly up to the top of its wheels attempting to rescue drivers stuck on the highway.

Airports across the Tri-State area also experienced severe impacts due to the rain. LaGuardia Airport in Queens fared the worst, with around half of its flights canceled Saturday, according to data from FlightAware. More than 450 flights in and out of New York and New Jersey — about 15% — were also canceled Sunday morning, creating problems for fans making last-minute treks to the area for the World Cup final.

The rain did not stop Argentina fans already in the city from gathering in Times Square for a rally ahead of the team’s matchup with Spain.

The rain cut Spain’s final practice short Saturday. The team was scheduled to train in nearby Whippany, New Jersey, as the storm rolled in.

Rain clears wildfire smoke

The rain did clear much of the wildfire smoke from the area, improving air quality for the first time in over a week. The AQI dropped to around 60 — considered moderate — down from the 180s earlier during the week.

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Ally Heath
Ally Heath
Ally Heath is a senior digital producer for Straight Arrow based in Utah. She covers the West, including the region's water crisis.
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Why this story matters

Severe flooding and flight cancellations are creating direct travel and safety disruptions for people in and around New York City this weekend.

Flights canceled at scale

About half of LaGuardia's flights were canceled Saturday, and more than 450 flights across New York and New Jersey — roughly 15% — were still canceled Sunday morning.

Roads flooded, rescues needed

Floodwaters in Queens were deep enough to carry SUVs, requiring firefighters to conduct active rescues of drivers stranded on a highway.

Air quality briefly improved

After more than a week of elevated wildfire smoke, the AQI dropped to around 60 — rated moderate — following Saturday's rainfall.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. National Weather Service
  2. FlightAware

Sources

  1. National Weather Service
  2. FlightAware