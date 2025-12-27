New York, surrounding area hit with snow and ice; Thousands of flights delayed

New Yorkers and those in the surrounding region woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on the ground Saturday morning. Central Park saw its first snowfall greater than 4 inches since 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, Central Park got 4.3 inches and LaGuardia Airport saw 4.1. Meanwhile, Islip was hit with 6.6 inches and Upton saw 6.5 inches.

In Newwark, New Jersey, there were 4.2 inches of snow recorded and Bridgeport, Connecticut received 7.1 inches.

Travel disruptions

With this wintry weather came thousands of flight delays: FlightAware reported over 3,000 delays and 684 canceled flights coming into or out of the United States.

John F. Kennedy International Airport had 134 cancellations and 118 delays. Eighty-five flights were canceled at LaGuardia and 62 were delayed. Newark Liberty International Airport canceled 72 flights, while 73 were delayed.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency, and urged “extreme caution throughout the duration of this storm.”

“Please continue to monitor your local forecast, avoid unnecessary travel and if you must travel, take all necessary precautions to ensure you arrive safely at your destination,” she said in a statement.

What’s next?

The National Weather Service predicted that the storm system will “intensify rapidly” as it quickly moves into the Atlantic. Even as the snow tapers off, though, the Northeast will continue to see colder than normal temperatures for the rest of the weekend.

A clash between warm and cold air will bring ice on Sunday to Pennsylvania, the central Appalachians and the Adirondacks in upstate New York, AccuWeather said. Forecasters don’t expect a significant ice storm, but warn there might still be enough ice to make roads and sidewalks slippery.

“Cold air will follow the strong cold front along with gusty winds and lake-effect snow and flurries across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and interior Northeast later Sunday into Monday,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.







