New Yorkers prep for hectic Monday commute amid Long Island Rail Road strike

Diane Duenez
A strike by 3,500 Long Island Rail Road workers entered its second full day Sunday, halting service on the nation’s busiest commuter railroad and disrupting travel for more than 300,000 daily riders as state officials and union leaders traded blame over the breakdown in contract negotiations.
Image credit: AP Photo/Michael R. Sisak

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A strike by 3,500 Long Island Rail Road workers entered its second full day Sunday, halting service on the nation’s busiest commuter railroad and disrupting travel for more than 300,000 daily riders as state officials and union leaders traded blame over the breakdown in contract negotiations.

The walkout, the first shutdown of the Long Island Rail Road in more than 30 years, followed failed negotiations Friday night between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and a coalition of unions led by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the Transportation Communications Union.

Union leaders said workers had gone four years without raises while inflation and living costs surged across the New York metropolitan area. They argued the strike could have been avoided if MTA leadership had accepted recommendations made by two Presidential Emergency Boards that supported higher wage increases.

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“The cost of living in the New York area keeps going up while many of us have gone years without a raise,” said Mike Frank, a backshop machinist and IAM union member. “We want to be back on the job serving the public with a fair contract that respects the work we do.”

Christian Jahkhah, a stockman and TCU/IAM member, said workers were “effectively fighting for retroactive pay after four years of stagnant wages while paying more for everything.”

IAM International President Brian Bryant said the unions remained willing to return to negotiations “at any time” if MTA leadership was prepared to bargain seriously.

According to the union coalition, the gap between the two sides was less than 1% before talks collapsed.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged both sides to resume negotiations while implementing emergency measures to reduce disruptions for commuters.

“For the first time in 30 years, the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the LIRR are without service because of a strike,” Hochul said during a news conference Sunday. “The railroad is the lifeblood of Long Island. Without it, life as we know it is simply not possible.”

Hochul said state agencies had been directed to implement telecommuting policies and encouraged private employers to allow employees to work remotely during the strike. Beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday, the MTA deployed shuttle buses to transport essential workers from Long Island to subway connections in Queens.

The governor also criticized the Trump administration for allowing the labor dispute to advance beyond mediation.

“This strike would not have been possible if the Trump administration had not taken the highly unusual step last fall of releasing labor unions from mediation,” Hochul said.

President Donald Trump rejected Hochul’s criticism in a post on Truth Social, saying he had “nothing to do with it” and accusing the governor of mishandling the dispute.

“If you can’t solve it, let me know, and I’ll show you how to properly get things done,” Trump wrote.

MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber defended the agency’s bargaining position, saying negotiators repeatedly offered proposals to narrow the divide.

“We were more than willing to meet them halfway on wages,” Lieber said. “We need ideas about how to bridge the gap.”

State officials warned commuters to expect severe delays and overcrowding on alternate transit systems if the strike continued. The MTA said additional buses and subway capacity would be monitored and adjusted as needed.

Labor leaders maintained that responsibility for the shutdown rested with MTA management and emphasized they remained ready to resume negotiations immediately.

“No one wanted this strike,” Jahkhah said. “But we can’t keep falling further behind.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The Long Island Rail Road strike has halted all service for more than 300,000 daily riders, forcing immediate changes to commutes and work arrangements.

Service is fully suspended

All LIRR service remains shut down, leaving more than 300,000 daily riders without their primary rail connection between Long Island and New York City.

Limited bus alternatives exist

MTA shuttle buses running from Long Island to Queens subway connections have been deployed since 4 a.m. Saturday, though state officials warned of severe delays and overcrowding on alternate transit.

Employers urged to allow remote work

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to implement telecommuting policies and encouraged private employers to let workers work remotely for the duration of the strike.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 146 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The LIRR carries roughly 250,000–300,000 weekday riders. The MTA's shuttle bus contingency can handle only about 13,000 riders per direction. The state comptroller estimated the strike costs the regional economy up to $61 million daily, and the MTA loses roughly $2 million per weekday in fare revenue. The MTA's annual operating budget is $2.2 billion, with labor accounting for nearly three-fourths of that total.

Context corner

The LIRR operates under the Railway Labor Act of 1926, a federal law designed to prevent major service disruptions by requiring mediation and extended review periods before a strike is authorized. The National Mediation Board took the unusual step of releasing the unions from mediation, clearing the path for the walkout. Two federally appointed Presidential Emergency Boards recommended the MTA offer workers more money, though those recommendations were not binding.

Do the math

Unions sought a 16% total raise over four years. The MTA offered at least 9.5% over three years plus an effective 4.5% in year four, putting the sides roughly 1 percentage point apart on the final year. Striking workers' median cash compensation averaged over $136,000 in 2025; with benefits, average total compensation exceeded $200,000 according to the MTA.

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Sources

  1. IAM Union
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social

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Key points from the Left

  • Long Island Rail Road workers began a strike at 12:01 a.m. Saturday after failing to reach an agreement on wages and work rules with management, stopping all train traffic on the nation's busiest commuter rail system for the first time since 1994.
  • The strike affects about 275,000 daily commuters who face challenges including high gas prices and new tolls on Manhattan traffic, with limited shuttle bus service available for essential workers and recommendations for remote work.
  • The unions demand a 16% pay raise over four years to keep up with inflation, while the Metropolitan Transportation Authority offered a 9.5% raise over three years plus a 4.5% raise in the fourth year; negotiations stalled without a new meeting scheduled.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, May 16, 2026, the Long Island Rail Road ground to a complete halt after a coalition of five labor unions representing 3,500 workers walked off the job, initiating the first strike on the nation's busiest commuter rail system since 1994.
  • Negotiators for the MTA and the union coalition failed to bridge the gap during a 12-hour marathon session. The primary sticking point is a dispute over wage increases in the fourth year of the contract, with union leaders declaring, "We are far apart at this point."
  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the strike early Saturday morning, calling the decision "reckless" and warning it could force a 8% fare hike for riders. Hochul also pointed fingers at the Trump administration for cutting federal mediation short, while local Republican opponents blamed Hochul's lack of direct involvement for the collapse in talks.

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Key points from the Right

  • About 3,500 workers went on strike on May 16, 2026, halting the Long Island Rail Road, which serves roughly 300,000 daily riders.
  • The strike followed months of failed contract negotiations between five unions and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority over wages and health care premiums with no new talks scheduled.
  • Gov. Kathy Hochul urged remote work and a return to negotiations, while shuttle buses were provided but could not fully replace the rail service capacity.

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Sources

  1. IAM Union
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social