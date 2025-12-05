Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

New Zealand presses charges against the man who laid a Fabergé egg

Julia Marshall
New Zealand law enforcement recovered a Fabergé egg pendant after a suspect swallowed it, forcing police to wait for it to … reappear.
Image credit: New Zealand Police
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Fabergé egg pendant

New Zealand law enforcement recovered a Fabergé egg pendant after a suspect swallowed it in an Auckland jewelry store.

The pendant

The pendant is inspired by the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy” and is valued at $19,000. It opens to reveal an 18-carat yellow gold octopus, adorned with “white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes.”

Suspect in custody

The suspect has been in custody since he swallowed the egg. Officials say he passed it naturally and underwent a medical evaluation afterward. He is due in court on Monday.

Full story

New Zealand law enforcement recovered a James Bond-inspired Fabergé egg pendant after a suspect swallowed it, forcing police to wait six days for it to … reappear. Officials said the pendant passed through the suspect’s gastrointestinal tract naturally, without medical intervention. 

Officials recovered the pendant, inspired by the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy” and valued at $19,000, with its long, gold chain — and even its price tag — intact. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Police arrested the suspect inside Partridge Jewelers in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 28, according to ABC News. He had a court appearance the next day, but didn’t enter a plea.

Since then, he’s been in police custody, with officers monitoring him closely as they waited for nature to take its course. He underwent a medical evaluation after he passed it Thursday. 

“Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,” Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Grae Anderson said.

The suspect is due in court again on Monday.

The pendant

The store’s website says the egg opens to reveal an 18-carat yellow gold octopus, adorned with “white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes.” The pendant was one of only 50 made.

“The octopus surprise pays homage to the eponymous antagonist at the center of the ‘Octopussy’ film,” the website says. In the movie, a jewel-smuggling operation involves a fake Fabergé egg.

The pendant is crafted from gold, painted with green enamel and encrusted with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. The store says it measures 3.3 inches tall and is mounted on a stand. 

There was no word on whether potential buyers will be told about its unusual journey.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The recovery of a stolen, high-value Fabergé egg pendant in New Zealand highlights law enforcement's unusual efforts to secure evidence and underscores the notoriety and cultural value of luxury collectibles.

Unusual crime and law enforcement

Officers monitored the suspect in custody for six days, demonstrating the lengths to which police will go to recover stolen evidence and ensure a thorough investigation.

Value of luxury collectibles

The incident draws attention to the continued market, recognition, and risks associated with high-value collectible items such as Fabergé jewelry, which remain targets for theft.

Cultural and media associations

The pendant’s connection to the James Bond film 'Octopussy' illustrates how pop culture and historical artifacts increase public and media interest in events involving notable or famous objects.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 78 media outlets

Context corner

The Fabergé egg pendant referenced is inspired by the 1983 James Bond film 'Octopussy,' which centers on a fictional art heist involving a Fabergé egg. Fabergé is historically known for crafting ornate, jeweled eggs for Russian royalty.

History lesson

Fabergé eggs originated in late 19th-century Russia as luxury items for the imperial family. Their prestige continues today, with recent auctions for historic Fabergé eggs reaching over US$30 million, showing ongoing cultural and financial value.

Solution spotlight

Police assigned an officer to monitor the suspect continuously, ensuring the recovery of the evidence without medical intervention, illustrating adherence to duty of care protocols in a unique situation.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NPR

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the event with legal neutrality, referring to an "accused man" and "ingested loot," sometimes subtly questioning the police's "recover" action.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a clinical, factual tone, using terms like "suspected thief" and neutrally stating the $19k value.
  • Media outlets on the right immediately label the individual a "Thief" and employ sensationalist language like "Poops Out" to describe the item's retrieval, emphasizing the "Expensive" nature of the "James Bond Theft" to underscore the transgression.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

78 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • New Zealand's police recovered a 33,000 New Zealand dollar Fabergé pendant from a man's gastrointestinal tract after monitoring him for six days.
  • The pendant, an octopus design inspired by the 1983 James Bond film 'Octopussy', was swallowed during an alleged theft at Partridge Jewelers on Nov. 28.
  • The 32-year-old man has been in police custody since the incident and is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court on Dec. 8.
  • Police stated they provided necessary care while monitoring him, and the pendant was recovered without medical intervention.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A man swallowed a NZ$33,585 Fabergé egg locket, and police waited 6 days for it to pass through his system naturally to recover it.
  • The egg pendant was inspired by the James Bond film Octopussy, featuring a gold lattice design with blue sapphires and white diamonds.
  • The man was charged with theft for stealing the Fabergé pendant, as well as an iPad and other items from separate incidents.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • New Zealand police recovered a Fabergé pendant after it was swallowed by a man during a theft at Partridge Jewellers in Auckland.
  • The pendant, valued at approximately US$20,000, was retrieved without medical intervention after six days.
  • A 32-year-old man was arrested on November 28 and has been in police custody since then.
  • The pendant is a limited-edition piece, inspired by the James Bond film Octopussy, crafted with gold, diamonds, and sapphires.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. NPR

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.