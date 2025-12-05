New Zealand presses charges against the man who laid a Fabergé egg

New Zealand law enforcement recovered a James Bond-inspired Fabergé egg pendant after a suspect swallowed it, forcing police to wait six days for it to … reappear. Officials said the pendant passed through the suspect’s gastrointestinal tract naturally, without medical intervention.

Officials recovered the pendant, inspired by the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy” and valued at $19,000, with its long, gold chain — and even its price tag — intact.

Police arrested the suspect inside Partridge Jewelers in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 28, according to ABC News. He had a court appearance the next day, but didn’t enter a plea.

Since then, he’s been in police custody, with officers monitoring him closely as they waited for nature to take its course. He underwent a medical evaluation after he passed it Thursday.

“Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,” Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Grae Anderson said.

The suspect is due in court again on Monday.

The store’s website says the egg opens to reveal an 18-carat yellow gold octopus, adorned with “white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes.” The pendant was one of only 50 made.

“The octopus surprise pays homage to the eponymous antagonist at the center of the ‘Octopussy’ film,” the website says. In the movie, a jewel-smuggling operation involves a fake Fabergé egg.

The pendant is crafted from gold, painted with green enamel and encrusted with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. The store says it measures 3.3 inches tall and is mounted on a stand.

There was no word on whether potential buyers will be told about its unusual journey.