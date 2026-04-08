News outlets offer vastly different pictures of who ‘won’ in Iran ceasefire 

Both the U.S. and Iran have claimed victory over the war in the Middle East after the two countries settled into a ceasefire overnight, but details remain limited. That, combined with conflicting narratives from U.S. media, often reflecting partisan views, is leaving many Americans questioning the realities of the ceasefire, its validity and its overall effectiveness.

Since the news of the ceasefire on Tuesday night, some media organizations have leaned into the Trump administration’s messaging and emphasized a U.S. victory. However, others express skepticism about the deal and its alleged success.

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What the media is saying

News outlets like CNN and NBC News published ceasefire headlines noting the deal, but tacked on lines regarding continued strikes and contingencies to the ceasefire.

They emphasize Trump’s demand for the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz, and note that strikes in the Middle East continue despite the ceasefire.

NBC News’ headline as of Wednesday morning read, “Iran war ceasefire begins though some new attacks hit Gulf,” while CNN’s headline calls the ceasefire “fragile.”

Meanwhile, news organizations like Politico take a more positive approach, with a headline that reads, “World exhales — a little — as US, Iran agree to ceasefire.” The Hill notes what has come since the ceasefire, titling their article, “Hegseth calls Iran operation an ‘overwhelming victory’; oil prices dive with ceasefire.”

The conflicting headlines can leave some wondering about the real effects of the ceasefire and whether it’s news to celebrate or to be skeptical of. So, let’s look at the facts.

Ceasefire deal proposals

When initially announcing the ceasefire on Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. “received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

As part of the deal, he said Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. would halt all attacks on the country.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

Reporting indicates other points on Iran’s proposal include lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran and recognizing Iran’s right to uranium enrichment and its nuclear program. However, the president said uranium enrichment is not part of the deal. Hegseth said Iran would never again possess a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, Iran issued an official statement noting Trump’s willingness to negotiate on Iran’s peace plan, while also saying it had received a 15-point proposal from the U.S.

Details of that proposal and what it entails have not been publicly revealed, though there has been speculation online. The president and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran has already agreed to some of the points, but which points remain unclear.

America and Iran both claim victory

Overall, the administration has touted the ceasefire as a victory. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the win in a press conference, saying Iran’s military capabilities have been destroyed and its leadership eliminated.

“Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield, a capital V military victory,” Hegseth said.

Pakistan, which helped broker the agreement, has invited U.S. and Iranian officials to Islamabad for talks on Friday to finalize a deal between the countries, potentially ending the war. CNN reports Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend, along with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s former special advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

However, a report from the New York Post notes the president likely won’t send Vance to talks, citing security concerns.

“We’ll have Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD — maybe JD, I don’t know. There’s a question of safety, security,” Trump told The Post.

Both sides say negotiations will continue during the two-week pause. However, Iran emphasized it will enter talks with “complete distrust” of the United States.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also released a statement claiming that “Iran has achieved a great victory and forced the criminal United States to accept its 10-point plan.” The president has said some of the points are not on the table.

What we know is true

Despite the unknowns, competing narratives and vast reporting, there are a few things Americans know for sure.

One, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire Tuesday night, slated to last two weeks. However, any breach of the ceasefire could put the U.S. and Iran back at war.

Two, both the U.S. and Iran sent proposals to Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, for a deal between the countries. Those proposals are just that, proposals, so nothing is set in stone. Representatives from both countries are expected to begin negotiations on Friday, but everyone involved is claiming victory.

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Three, U.S. and Iranian officials say troops remain in the area, ready to resume offensive and defensive operations should the ceasefire be breached.

And finally, four, even though the U.S. and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, that doesn’t mean strikes in the Middle East have halted. Israel has continued to launch attacks against factions in Lebanon, saying its fight against Hezbollah is separate from the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

The Israeli strikes led Iran to once again close the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, according to an Iranian news agency tied to the country’s Revolutionary Guard.