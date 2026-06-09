Nick Reiner is accused of killing his parents. He wants money from their trust to pay for his defense

Julia Marshall
Nick Reiner, accused of killing his famous parents, wants to use money from a trust they established for him to pay for his legal defense.
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Nick Reiner, accused of killing his famous parents last year, wants to use money from a trust they established for him to pay for his legal defense.

Attorneys for Reiner — who faces two counts of murder for allegedly killing his parents, movie director Rob Reiner and photographer and film producer Michele Reiner, in their Los Angeles home in December 2025 — filed a petition to access a personal trust the parents established for their son in 1993.

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According to CNN, Nick Reiner has attempted to access the funds for his defense in the months since his arrest. But his lawyers said in court documents that the trustee overseeing the account has given “a shifting series of excuses and justifications” as to why he can’t have access. 

“Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths,” the petition says. “But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation. Like anyone accused of a crime, Nick is presumed innocent, and he is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own.”

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The civil petition, while filed separately from Reiner’s criminal case investigation, raises a key legal question: Can someone accused of a crime defend himself with money he receives from the victims of the same crime?

Slayer rule

There actually are numerous laws in place that apply to similar situations. 

First, there’s the slayer rule. According to Cornell Law School, it prevents murderers, or slayers, from retaining property interest in their victim’s estate. It was essentially designed to prevent people from committing murder to receive an inheritance. 

However, things get a little inconclusive when the accused slayer hasn’t gone to trial yet, as in the Reiner case, or if the trial ends with an acquittal. 

Further, if Reiner were found guilty of a lesser offense, like manslaughter, the slayer rule may not apply. Attorneys could then argue the killing was unintentional, or to claim Reiner was mentally ill or under the influence, diminishing his culpability.

Even if Reiner is acquitted or convicted of a lesser charge, the probate court administering his parents’ trust could separately find the killing was intentional and felonious — preventing him from profiting off the trust. 

Other profit-preventing laws

Although they may not apply in Reiner’s case, so-called Son of Sam laws also prevent criminals from making money off their crimes. 

Named for an infamous serial killer who terrorized New York City in the mid-1970s, Son of Sam laws allow state governments to seize any money a convicted person earns from book deals, movie rights, paid interviews or selling memorabilia. The first of those laws was enacted after the Son of Sam killer, David Berkowitz, received lucrative offers to sell the rights to his story.

These laws often redirect any proceeds into compensation funds for victims’ families. 

Most recently, Son of Sam laws applied in the Utah case against Kouri Richins, a Park City real estate agent who killed her husband and then wrote a children’s book about grief. 

PARK CITY, UT – MAY 13: Kouri Richins (C) reacts as her brother, Ronney Darden, speaks on her behalf during her sentencing in 3rd District Court on May 13, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Trent Nelson – Pool/Getty Images)

Richins, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2026, cannot profit from the book she published. Any money it earns will go to her late husband’s family. 

In an even more high-profile case, the Menendez brothers weren’t allowed to make money off Netflix’s series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A legal dispute over whether an accused killer can use trust funds to pay for his own defense highlights existing laws that govern how accused and convicted people can access or profit from money tied to their alleged victims.

Slayer rule limits inheritance

Under the slayer rule, a person found to have intentionally killed someone can be barred from inheriting or retaining property from that person's estate, even through a trust.

Conviction not always required

According to the article, a probate court can separately determine a killing was intentional and block access to trust funds, independent of a criminal verdict.

Son of Sam laws seize profits

Convicted individuals in most states cannot profit from book deals, interviews or media rights tied to their crimes; proceeds are redirected to victims' families under Son of Sam laws.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Conversation
  2. Cornell Law School
  3. CNN
  4. Freedom Forum

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the dispute as a legal-rights issue: the trust is a “mandatory payout,” tied to a 30th-birthday deadline, and even extends to “basic necessities,” with the request for a “high-powered lawyer” stressing due process and financial need.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same event into conflict and outrage, using phrases like “blocked from inheritance,” “eerie demand,” and “sick!” to cast suspicion and moral condemnation.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Nick Reiner, accused of murdering his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, has filed a petition seeking access to a trust fund of over $1.5 million established by his parents to pay for his legal defense and basic needs while incarcerated.
  • The trust instructions mandate that Nick receive half the money at age 30 and the remainder at 35, but the trustee has withheld these mandatory distributions over unproven concerns about his competence.
  • Nick initially hired attorney Alan Jackson, who withdrew after funding stopped when Nick's siblings ceased paying; Nick is now represented by the public defender and seeks to use the trust money to rehire Jackson.
  • The petition states that the trust fund is irrevocable and the trustee cannot legally withhold funds without a judicial declaration of incompetency, emphasizing that the facts of the murders are not at issue in the trust litigation.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Nick Reiner filed a petition in Los Angeles County court demanding access to a $1.5 million trust fund established by his late parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, to fund his legal defense.
  • The trust mandated payouts at age 30 and 35, yet trustee Paul R. Kanin has withheld the funds, citing concerns over Nick's competence that the petition characterizes as a 'shifting series of excuses' lacking legal justification.
  • Attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from the case in January after funding failed to materialize, though he declared his firm remains 'ready, willing, and able' to resume representation if the trust assets are released.
  • Currently represented by the Public Defender, Nick maintains his innocence while arguing he needs the funds for legal fees and basic support items while incarcerated, claiming he has 'no other means.'
  • Reiner is scheduled to return to court on September 15 regarding the double homicide case, while District Attorney Nathan Hochman continues to weigh whether to seek the death penalty for the December 2025 killings.

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Key points from the Right

  • Nick Reiner, son of Rob and Michele Reiner who were fatally stabbed in December 2025, is seeking $750,000 from a $1.5 million trust set up by his parents to fund his legal defense against murder charges for their deaths.
  • The trust was established in 1993 to disburse half the funds to Nick at age 30 and the remainder at 35, but the trustee has withheld the money citing concerns about Nick's competence without legal basis, which Nick disputes.
  • Nick hired attorney Alan Jackson for his defense, who withdrew after the trust funds were not released, leaving Nick to rely on a public defender due to lack of resources.
  • The murder case is ongoing with a pretrial hearing postponed to September 2026, and the District Attorney has not decided whether to seek the death penalty.

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Sources

  1. The Conversation
  2. Cornell Law School
  3. CNN
  4. Freedom Forum