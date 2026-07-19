Nine injured after shooting in Tucson, police shoot gunman

Nine people were shot after a gunman opened fire in downtown Tucson, Arizona early Sunday morning. The suspect was shot by police as well.

Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos said around 2 a.m., patrol officers in the area heard gunshots. After running toward the sound of the gunfire, Magos said, they came upon the suspect.

Officers gave the suspect “repeated commands” before one shot and struck the suspect, Magos said. The gunman was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, which Magos said were life-threatening.

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The nine people who were shot by the suspect are all adults, Magos said.

“As I understand, many of them were struck in extremities,” he told reporters. All nine were transported to the hospital as well.

Police officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, Magos said. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead investigating agency for the shooting, though Tucson police will be conducting a “parallel” investigation as well.

Magos said Tucson police know who the suspect is, but are not identifying him at the time.

Tucson Mayor , in a statement, thanked first responders for their “quick actions and excellent care.”

“As we all know too well, the impact resulting from this act of gun violence reaches beyond the scene and the victims,” she said. “It affects all of us: family and friends, first responders, the witnesses, our entire community. We know these moments leave a lasting impression on us and our sense of safety.”

Romero criticized Arizona’s “weak gun safety laws,” adding that “from requiring universal background checks to extreme risk laws to funding violence prevention, there is more lawmakers can and should do.”

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