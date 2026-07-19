Nine injured after shooting in Tucson, police shoot gunman

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: halbergman/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Nine people were shot after a gunman opened fire in downtown Tucson, Arizona early Sunday morning. The suspect was shot by police as well.

Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos said around 2 a.m., patrol officers in the area heard gunshots. After running toward the sound of the gunfire, Magos said, they came upon the suspect.

Officers gave the suspect “repeated commands” before one shot and struck the suspect, Magos said. The gunman was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, which Magos said were life-threatening.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

The nine people who were shot by the suspect are all adults, Magos said.

“As I understand, many of them were struck in extremities,” he told reporters. All nine were transported to the hospital as well.

Police officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, Magos said. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead investigating agency for the shooting, though Tucson police will be conducting a “parallel” investigation as well.

Magos said Tucson police know who the suspect is, but are not identifying him at the time.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, in a statement, thanked first responders for their “quick actions and excellent care.”

“As we all know too well, the impact resulting from this act of gun violence reaches beyond the scene and the victims,” she said. “It affects all of us: family and friends, first responders, the witnesses, our entire community. We know these moments leave a lasting impression on us and our sense of safety.”

Romero criticized Arizona’s “weak gun safety laws,” adding that “from requiring universal background checks to extreme risk laws to funding violence prevention, there is more lawmakers can and should do.”

Round out your reading

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A mass shooting in a busy downtown Tucson entertainment district left nine bystanders and a suspect hospitalized, with streets closed and an active investigation underway.

Public spaces affected

Congress Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Tucson remained closed as of Sunday morning, with police urging drivers to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.

Bystanders were struck

According to police, the nine people wounded were bystanders hit when a confrontation between two groups known to each other turned into gunfire.

Investigation still developing

Police have not released the suspect's identity or confirmed how many officers fired; the Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation, with Tucson police conducting a parallel internal review.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. KOLD News
  2. Mayor Regina Romero via X

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

11 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

  • No coverage from Far Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Lean Left sources 0 sources

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. KOLD News
  2. Mayor Regina Romero via X