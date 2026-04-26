Nine injured in Bloomington shooting near Indiana University

At least nine people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted along a crowded street near Indiana University during celebrations following the Little 500 cycling race, police said. No arrests had been made as of early Sunday morning.

Bloomington police officers who were monitoring a large crowd in the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue heard what they believed were multiple gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to local news reports. The crowd scattered as officers moved in and found several wounded people, police said.

Authorities said it remained unclear how many of the injured suffered direct gunshot wounds and how many were hurt by bullet fragments or other causes during the chaos.

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Five people were taken by ambulance from the downtown area to local hospitals, one was transported in a Bloomington Police Department squad car and two were taken by personal vehicles, police said. A ninth person was later transported by ambulance from a gas station several blocks away with injuries believed to be related to the shooting.

Witnesses told WTHR that the sound of gunfire sent people running in all directions. One witness said the area had been packed with people celebrating when a fight broke out nearby.

“I figured the police would get to it,” the witness said. “Then I saw someone reach toward her leg and start firing, and I ran the other way.”

Indiana University officials said the shooting occurred off campus. An IU Police and Public Safety alert urged people to shelter, lock doors and avoid the area while police investigated. A later alert encouraged the public to continue avoiding Kirkwood Avenue as Bloomington police and university officers remained on scene.

The Little 500, the largest collegiate bike race in the United States, concluded earlier Saturday. Kirkwood Avenue is a popular nightlife area near campus with bars and restaurants.

Indiana University spokesperson Mark Bode said no IU students were believed to be involved.

“Last night marred what should have been a celebratory weekend for the IU and Bloomington communities,” Bode said in a statement to the Indiana Daily Student. “While no IU students are believed to be involved, we condemn the violence in the strongest terms and thank the Bloomington Police Department, IUPD, State Police and other law enforcement agencies who responded.”