Nithya Raman moves into second in LA Mayor’s race as Pratt, Trump question vote count

Craig Nigrelli
Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has moved into second place in the race for mayor, putting her on track for a spot in November's runoff if current trends hold.
Image credit: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has moved into second place in the race for mayor, putting her on track for a spot in November’s runoff if current trends hold.

Raman overtook former reality television personality Spencer Pratt over the weekend as additional mail ballots were counted, reshaping one of the closest contests on the ballot.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

New vote count shifts the race

According to updated results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, as of Monday morning, Raman held 27.1% of the vote as of Monday morning.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass remains in first place and has already secured a spot in the runoff.

Pratt has slipped to third with 26.7% of the vote, trailing Raman by just over 3,100 votes.

The reversal is notable because Pratt held second place on election night and had already begun positioning himself for a November showdown against Bass.

Pratt questions ballot totals

Pratt publicly challenged the changing vote count in a post on X, highlighting what he described as a net swing of roughly 43,000 votes since election night.

“‘A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday..’ 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before…? Probably nothing,” Pratt wrote.

He attached an article about Los Angeles’s homeless population, drawing a comparison between the two figures without providing evidence of wrongdoing.

Trump joins criticism of California recount

The vote shift also drew attention from President Donald Trump during a tense exchange with NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

While discussing the 2020 election, Trump pivoted to the Los Angeles mayor’s race and argued that Republicans were losing ground because of what he called a “rigged election.”

“It’s happening right now in California,” Trump said. “They’re dropping fast because it’s a rigged election.” 

When Welker pressed him for evidence, Trump responded: “All I have to do is look.”

Welker pushed back, saying that was not evidence and noting that California’s vote-counting process routinely continues for days after Election Day.

Trump posted on Truth Social early Monday morning to again criticize what he called the “CROOKED Election going on in California.”

Under California law, ballots postmarked on or before Election Day can still be counted if they arrive within seven days.

As Straight Arrow reported, mail voting accounts for the vast majority of ballots cast in California. Nearly 90% of voters used mail ballots in the previous election.

Elections officials must also verify signatures and process late-arriving ballots before they can be added to the count.

“If you really are at a place where you have almost all ballots cast by mail and allow a lot of them to come in later, or to be processed later, or even some extra time for people to cure their ballots, sometimes to get them to the right place too, all those things kind of build together to make it so that it can take longer on certain races,” John Fortier, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told Straight Arrow.

Bass campaign takes aim at Raman

The changing race has also sharpened the contrast between Bass and Raman.

Raman endorsed Bass during the previous mayoral election but later entered the race herself.

“We look forward to winning a contest against an opponent who allows encampments near schools and fights against hiring more cops, yet is MIA on saving Hollywood jobs and fighting back when ICE invades LA,” Bass campaign spokesperson Alex Stack said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks at her election party for the California 2026 Primaries at the LINE Hotel on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Vote counting is expected to continue throughout the week, leaving the battle for second place unresolved.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Spencer Pratt via X
  2. Aaron Rupar via X
  3. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Raman’s rise as a progressive win and Pratt’s campaign as a wobble, using terms like “stumbles,” “melts down,” and “egregious” to spotlight drama and conservative embarrassment.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same vote shift into a suspicion story, leaning on words like “crooked,” “rigged,” “stolen,” and “manufactured” to cast late-counted ballots as evidence of manipulation.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

87 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Nithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt for second place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary after updated vote counts on Sunday evening.
  • Since June 2, Raman gained about 43,000 more votes than Pratt and increased her vote share by approximately 5 points, outperforming both Pratt and Karen Bass.
  • Raman secured about 40% of nearly 48,000 votes counted Sunday, leading Pratt by roughly 3,000 votes.
  • After five days of counting ballots, Raman surpassed Pratt and is positioned to face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the November runoff, but the final outcome remains uncertain due to remaining uncounted votes.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman overtook Spencer Pratt for second place in the mayoral primary, leading by 3,113 votes with 196,198 to 193,085 according to the county registrar, though roughly 150,000 ballots remain uncounted.
  • Pratt held an initial 41,000-vote advantage after Tuesday's in-person ballots were counted, but California's seven-day mail ballot window allowed late-arriving ballots to be processed, with progressive voters holding ballots longer than conservatives, shifting the race toward Raman.
  • In the latest ballot drop, Raman secured 23,514 votes versus Pratt's 10,336, more than double his gain, while she won about 40% of weekend batches compared to his 18%, gaining 43,000 total votes on him since election night.
  • NBC4 political contributor Dr. Fernando Guerra said "the trends are very much in favor of Councilmember Raman to overtake Spencer Pratt," while Bass campaign spokesperson Alex Stack attacked Raman over homelessness and entertainment industry jobs, previewing the November matchup.
  • President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Republicans are being cheated and called for a Justice Department investigation, while Elon Musk amplified debunked conspiracy theories; the RNC announced it is fighting in the Supreme Court to block late ballot counting before the July 10 certification deadline.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • City Councilmember Nithya Raman overtook former reality TV star Spencer Pratt for second place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, advancing to the November runoff against incumbent Karen Bass.
  • Raman gained significant late mail-in votes, overcoming an initial Election Night deficit where Pratt led by about 40,000 votes.
  • Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass holds the lead in the race with about 34.8% of votes, securing her place in the November runoff.
  • The slow vote counting process in California is due to laws requiring ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to seven days later, and some Republicans have claimed election fraud without evidence, while experts attribute the late mail-in vote surge favoring Democrats as normal.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Spencer Pratt via X
  2. Aaron Rupar via X
  3. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk