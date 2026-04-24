Naval blockade ‘is growing’ as Trump directs military to target minelaying vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump issues a new directive, ordering U.S. forces to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
Image credit: U.S. Navy via Getty Images

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday the Naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz is expanding, with a second aircraft carrier scheduled to join the force in the coming days.

“Our blockade is growing and going global,” Hegseth said during a Pentagon update. He and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, noted the ongoing efforts off the coast of Iran, saying since the U.S. Naval blockade was implemented, 34 ships have turned around and avoided conflict with the U.S. military.

During the update, Caine also provided more details on the three ships the U.S. military seized in the last few days, two in the Indian Ocean and one near the Strait.

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‘Shoot to kill’: Targeting minelaying vessels

Hegseth and Caine echoed new orders from President Donald Trump. The president issued a new directive Thursday, ordering U.S. forces to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be … that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted. “There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!”

Hegseth said the military will do “whatever President Trump decides,” with Caine noting the U.S. military remains poised.

Plans to attack assets around the Strait

Plus, military officials are now drawing up options to target Iran’s capabilities in the Strait if the ceasefire breaks down.

Those plans could include “dynamic targeting” strikes on Iran’s capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz, the southern Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Hegseth said the Navy has permission to attack small fast boats, minelaying vessels and other assets Iran has used to shut down the waterway.

The goal is to force Iran back to the negotiating table.

The new development stands in contrast to what the president said Thursday, telling reporters he’s “not under any pressure” to reach a deal, even as the war stretches beyond the timeline he originally set.

“I don’t want to rush it, I want to take my time,” Trump said. “We have plenty of time, and I want to get a great deal. I want to get a deal where our nation and the world is safe from lunatics with nuclear weapons.”

Iran’s top diplomat said he’s been in contact with Pakistani officials about the ceasefire, but offered no details.

Following the renewed threats on the Strait, crude oil prices rose to more than $105 a barrel Friday morning.

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Where Lebanon, Israel ceasefire stands

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon have extended their ceasefire another three weeks, but fighting continues.

Israel said it struck a missile launcher after a rocket was fired into its territory, and Hezbollah claimed responsibility.

Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike killed three people, as Israel said those killed were militants involved in the attack.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Escalating U.S. military activity around the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil prices above $105 a barrel, a direct cost pressure on American consumers and businesses.

Oil prices already rising

Crude oil rose above $105 a barrel Friday morning following renewed threats around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping corridor.

Active U.S. military operations

Trump ordered Navy forces to shoot Iranian boats laying mines and directed minesweeping operations to triple in intensity, according to his public post.

Military strike plans drawn up

According to CNN, officials are preparing options for strikes on Iranian assets around the Strait if a ceasefire breaks down, though no action has been taken.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News

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