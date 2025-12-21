No Powerball winner in Saturday’s drawing; Jackpot grows to $1.6 billion

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. That means people still have a chance at the now $1.6 billion prize in Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s jackpot, according to Powerball, has an estimated cash value of $735.3 million. It’s the fourth largest prize in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots overall.

“Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season,” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said in a statement. “Every ticket sold not only offers the chance at a life-changing prize but also supports important public programs and services in communities nationwide. We encourage everyone to enjoy the thrill responsibly.”

Numbers drawn on Saturday were white balls 4, 5, 28, 52 and 69 as well as red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

Players who didn’t win the jackpot should still check their tickets, Powerball said, as some still won smaller cash prizes.

Which tickets won?

Eight tickets matched all five white balls nationwide, with inning Match 5 tickets, which have a set cash prize of $1 million, sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan New Hampshire and Ohio.

There were 112 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets that won $150,000 prizes as well.

One ticket in New Jersey also won a $500,000 prize after matching all five black balls in the Double Play drawing.

Monday’s Powerball drawing sets the game record for most drawing in a jackpot cycle at 46, and is also only the second time in a game has produced back-to-back jackpots of more than $1 billion. You can watch it on Powerball’s website at 10:59 p.m. ET.