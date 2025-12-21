Unbiased. Straight Facts.
No Powerball winner in Saturday’s drawing; Jackpot grows to $1.6 billion

Cassandra Buchman
No ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means people still have a chance at the now $1.6 billion dollar prize in Monday's drawing.
Image credit: Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Full story

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. That means people still have a chance at the now $1.6 billion prize in Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s jackpot, according to Powerball, has an estimated cash value of $735.3 million. It’s the fourth largest prize in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots overall.

“Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season,” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said in a statement. “Every ticket sold not only offers the chance at a life-changing prize but also supports important public programs and services in communities nationwide. We encourage everyone to enjoy the thrill responsibly.”

Numbers drawn on Saturday were white balls 4, 5, 28, 52 and 69 as well as red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

Players who didn’t win the jackpot should still check their tickets, Powerball said, as some still won smaller cash prizes.

Which tickets won?

Eight tickets matched all five white balls nationwide, with inning Match 5 tickets, which have a set cash prize of $1 million, sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan New Hampshire and Ohio.

There were 112 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets that won $150,000 prizes as well.

One ticket in New Jersey also won a $500,000 prize after matching all five black balls in the Double Play drawing.

Monday’s Powerball drawing sets the game record for most drawing in a jackpot cycle at 46, and is also only the second time in a game has produced back-to-back jackpots of more than $1 billion. You can watch it on Powerball’s website at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot highlights widespread public participation in lotteries.

Lottery jackpots

Record-breaking lottery jackpots often generate significant public interest, encouraging participation and impacting behavior with the promise of large, life-changing prizes.

Public funding

According to Matt Strawn, Powerball ticket sales contribute to public programs and services, making the lottery a notable funding mechanism for community projects.

Responsible gambling

Lottery organizations, such as Powerball, emphasize responsible participation, reminding players to enjoy the game within limits given the risks associated with gambling.

