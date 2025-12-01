Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Noem says Guard shooting suspect radicalized in US, blames vetting

Jason K. Morrell
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says the suspect in last week’s National Guard shooting near the White House may have been radicalized after coming to the U.S.
Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Radicalized in the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says the suspect in last week’s National Guard shooting near the White House may have been radicalized after coming to the U.S.

Blaming Biden

In an interview on ABC’s "This Week," Noem said the Biden administration’s vetting under Operation Allies Welcome was not sufficient.

Asylum decisions paused

In response to the shooting, the Trump administration has paused asylum decisions nationwide and ordered a new review of green card cases from 19 “countries of concern.”

Full story

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is escalating her criticism of Afghan refugee vetting under the Biden administration, arguing it left gaps. She says the suspect in last week’s National Guard shooting near the White House may have been radicalized after coming to the U.S.

Investigators say Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who once worked with U.S. forces, opened fire on two West Virginia Guard members on patrol in Washington. The shooting killed Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically injured Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Noem argued the Biden administration’s vetting under Operation Allies Welcome was not sufficient.

“He was brought into the country by the Biden administration through Operation Allies Welcome. And then, maybe vetted after that, but not done well, based on what the guidelines were put forward by President Biden,” she said.

Noem added that officials now believe he “could have been radicalized in his home community and in his home state.”

Officials respond

But current and former officials familiar with the process say Afghans admitted under the program were screened overseas using biographic and biometric checks. A senior U.S. official told ABC News that Lakanwal later passed additional National Counterterrorism Center vetting before being granted asylum.

That asylum approval came earlier this year under the Trump administration, using information gathered during the Biden-era evacuation and resettlement.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen pushed back on Noem’s claims, saying there’s no evidence the system missed a known threat.

“We should always review our vetting, but in this case, there’s no evidence that there was something that escaped the vetting,” he said. He called it “outrageous and unfair” to punish “an entire class of people for the evil acts of one person.”

Van Hollen stressed that many Afghan evacuees “worked side by side with America in the fight against the Taliban.” He said they could be killed if forced to return.

Administration responds to shooting

In response to the shooting, the Trump administration has paused asylum decisions nationwide. It also ordered a new review of green card cases from 19 “countries of concern.”

Lakanwal remains hospitalized and is expected to face a first-degree murder charge once he is medically cleared.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The shooting of two National Guard members by an Afghan immigrant in Washington, DC, has prompted debate over immigration vetting, policy responses and the treatment of asylum seekers, raising questions about national security and the refugee process.

Vetting and immigration policy

The incident has led to scrutiny of how Afghan refugees and asylum seekers were screened, with officials and political leaders debating the adequacy and responsibility for the vetting process.

National security and radicalization

Authorities believe the suspect was radicalized after arriving in the US, leading to concerns about homegrown threats and how best to monitor or prevent such incidents in immigrant communities.

Impacts on asylum seekers

The administration has paused asylum decisions and is reviewing green card cases, which could affect thousands of people seeking refuge and change the landscape of US asylum and refugee policy.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 104 media outlets

Context corner

The US evacuated thousands of Afghans in 2021 following the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, with many vetted before resettlement due to their roles assisting US forces, reflecting longstanding American policy following wars.

Debunking

Officials and independent experts dispute claims that Afghan evacuees were not vetted, stating to ABC News and others that biometric and background checks were conducted, sometimes at overseas locations before US entry.

Oppo research

Opponents of tighter immigration policies argue that pausing asylum and deporting active claimants punishes innocent people and jeopardizes those at real risk in their home countries, as stated by some Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Reuters
  3. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the suspect's 'radicalization' with subtle skepticism, using phrases like "could have been" and attributing claims to Noem, while de-emphasizing broader immigration critiques.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain neutrality, attributing statements to officials and using cautious language like "likely.
  • Media outlets on the right employ emotionally charged terms like "terror suspect" and "Infiltrate Our Country," directly linking the incident to "vetting failures" and the "Biden Regime," portraying it as a systemic crisis.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

104 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Authorities believe Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspected shooter, was radicalized while in the U.S., according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • Lakanwal, an Afghan national who worked with U.S. Forces, killed one National Guard member and wounded another in Washington, D.C.
  • U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced that Lakanwal would face charges including first-degree murder.
  • Investigations targeting Lakanwal's background and contacts suggest a possible connection to extremism in his home community, but details of his radicalization have not been disclosed.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said authorities believe Rahmanullah Lakanwal was radicalized in the U.S. and that asylum processing will resume after backlog clearance under Trump-era vetting standards.
  • Reporting indicates Rahmanullah Lakanwal arrived in 2021 and was granted asylum this year, while Noem blamed vetting abandonment under Joe Biden, President, urging changes to the process.
  • U.S. prosecutors said last week Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney, will charge Lakanwal with first-degree murder after National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom died and Andrew Wolfe remains hospitalized.
  • Noem said asylum applicants and migrants must be vetted under President Trump's standards and removed if ineligible, arguing Biden's administration abandoned vetting at entry.
  • Officials reported Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said investigators believe Rahmanullah Lakanwal was radicalized in his U.S. Home community and will keep interviewing those who interacted with him, while Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., criticized the political response and noted prior vetting may have been insufficient.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the shooting suspect, was radicalized in the U.S. After arriving in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, and he attacked two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. during the week of Thanksgiving.
  • After the attack, which resulted in the death of one National Guardsman and serious injury to another, Lakanwal was charged with first-degree murder and other felony counts.
  • U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi mentioned that authorities are exploring further charges and indicated that the death penalty might be pursued in this terror case.
  • The attack has sparked discussions about the Biden administration's vetting process for Afghan refugees, with officials claiming that many could pose risks.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Reuters
  3. CBS News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.