Noem faces Democrats’ tough questions over immigration crackdown

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before Congress on Capitol Hill on Thursday for the annual hearing on threats to U.S. security. However, it quickly morphed into a showdown over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Democrats call for Noem’s resignation

Democrats went after Noem hard, calling for her resignation and raising questions about due process. At one point, she was even interrupted by a protester.

Noem defended the department’s stepped-up deportations and the rapid-fire policy changes made after last month’s shooting of two National Guard members.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Illinois Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez urged the House Judiciary Committee to investigate Noem for possible “impeachable offenses.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Addressing immigration misconduct

Lawmakers also pressed Noem on reports of misconduct by immigration officers, including cases where non-criminal migrants and even U.S. citizens were allegedly swept up in enforcement operations.

“There are many problems with your leadership, but the biggest problem is this: You don’t seem to know how to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad guys,” Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-RI, said to Noem. “Go after the bad guys, go after the terrorists. Do not go after veterans, Marines, children.”

“Sir, it is not my prerogative, my latitude, or my job to pick and choose which laws in this country get enforced and which ones don’t,” Noem told Magaziner. “We need to follow the laws.”

And while some Republicans privately question her future, President Donald Trump pushed back on reports he’s considering replacing her, saying Wednesday she’s doing a “fantastic” job and that he’s “so happy with her.”