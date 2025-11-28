Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Noem handed over deportees to El Salvador despite judge’s order; ‘World’s Strongest Woman’ stripped of title

Shea Taylor
The DOJ says Kristi Noem had people deported despite a judge's order; and the "World's Strongest Woman" is stripped of her title.
Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode – one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media – to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Right Media Miss

A new DOJ filing shows Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem approved the deportation of about 100 Venezuelan men after a federal judge ordered that their flights return to the U.S.

Left Media Miss

This year's winner of "World's Strongest Woman" has been stripped of that title after officials with the Official Strongman Games World Championship 2025 learned she's a trans woman.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered dozens of immigrants to be deported despite a judge’s order not to. And this year’s “World’s Strongest Woman” winner has been stripped of her title.

Media Miss by the right: DOJ says Noem allowed  deportation flights to proceed

A new Justice Department filing shows DHS Secretary Kristi Noem authorized the deportation of roughly  100 Venezuelan men in March — after a federal judge had ordered they remain in U.S. custody.

According to the filing , Noem approved handing the group over to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison even after the court issued its directive that  their flights must return to the U.S. Officials argued the ruling did not apply because the deportees had already left U.S. soil when the order came down.

Media landscape

Media Miss by the left: Trans athlete loses  ‘World’s Strongest Woman’ title

This year’s winner of the “World’s Strongest Woman” contest has been stripped of that title. It comes after officials with the Official Strongman Games World Championship learned she’s a transgender woman, which violates its eligibility rules.

The competition’s official rules require athletes to compete by sex recorded at birth.

Jammie Booker had beaten out the second place winner in the open women’s category by just one point. The title now goes to the U.K.’s Andrea Thompson.

Media landscape

For more stories not being reported by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Sources

  1. Politico
  2. CBS News
  3. Fox News
  4. Townhall

