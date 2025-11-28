Noem handed over deportees to El Salvador despite judge’s order; ‘World’s Strongest Woman’ stripped of title

In this Media Miss Minute, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered dozens of immigrants to be deported despite a judge’s order not to. And this year’s “World’s Strongest Woman” winner has been stripped of her title.

Media Miss by the right: DOJ says Noem allowed deportation flights to proceed

A new Justice Department filing shows DHS Secretary Kristi Noem authorized the deportation of roughly 100 Venezuelan men in March — after a federal judge had ordered they remain in U.S. custody.

According to the filing , Noem approved handing the group over to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison even after the court issued its directive that their flights must return to the U.S. Officials argued the ruling did not apply because the deportees had already left U.S. soil when the order came down.

Media Miss by the left: Trans athlete loses ‘World’s Strongest Woman’ title

This year’s winner of the “World’s Strongest Woman” contest has been stripped of that title. It comes after officials with the Official Strongman Games World Championship learned she’s a transgender woman, which violates its eligibility rules.

The competition’s official rules require athletes to compete by sex recorded at birth.

Jammie Booker had beaten out the second place winner in the open women’s category by just one point. The title now goes to the U.K.’s Andrea Thompson.

