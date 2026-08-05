North Carolina congressman drops reelection bid after ethics rebuke

Devin Pavlou
Rep. Chuck Edwards is ending his reelection bid in a competitive North Carolina district. Here's what led to the decision.
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Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., announced Wednesday that he’s suspending his reelection campaign, two days after a House Ethics Committee report concluded that he had acted inappropriately towards two female members of his congressional staff. 

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign,” Edwards said in a post on X. He thanked voters from his district in western North Carolina for their “trust, prayers, and support,” and said he would finish his term.

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Edwards, first elected in 2022, was facing tough competition for a third term from Jamie Ager, a North Carolina farmer who has backing from the moderate Blue Dog Democrats, NOTUS reported.

What were the allegations?

In May, Axios published an article about Edwards’ alleged inappropriate behavior towards female staffers, based on interviews with three anonymous sources who said they saw the behavior.

The outlet reported that Edwards had given the women gifts and notes and had taken them on trips or to events, including the White House Christmas party in 2024. The gifts included personalized firearms, one of which was a blue handgun engraved with the staff member’s name.

The sources told Axios that the staffers involved were uncomfortable with the special treatment Edwards had shown them, which created internal division in his office. One of the women was promoted to a senior-level position despite having been on the job for less than two years, and a more experienced staffer left shortly after the promotion.

In response to the article, the House Ethics Committee launched its investigation. On Monday, the committee released its findings, concluding that Edwards had acted inappropriately. But the committee noted that it found no evidence that Edwards had engaged in any sexual activity or “explicitly propositioned any individual under his employ.”

The report described Edwards’ conduct towards the women as “increasingly unusual attention” and said it left both of them and their coworkers uncomfortable.

The committee recommended that Edwards be censured, a formal rebuke of a lawmaker and the harshest potential penalty short of expulsion from Congress. The House could still vote to censure him, but no action could occur for a few weeks at the earliest since the House is in recess.

Internal pressure from colleagues

Edwards’ lawyers released a 15-page rebuttal to the committee’s report, saying the panel “failed to demonstrate that either of the two staffers expressed discomfort to Representative Edwards regarding his conduct with them.” They also said lawmakers had been censured “only at matters of severe sexual misconduct.”

Paul Shumaker, a spokesperson and strategist for the congressman’s reelection campaign, wrote in a letter that the Ethics Committee’s staff wrote rules that were inconsistent with the law or the rules of the House, The Associated Press reported.

“Representative Edwards looks forward to having his name cleared and will work to ensure that the full light of day is brought on this process and that every member of Congress and the public can see the attempt to harm the Congressman who has brought no harm to others,” he wrote.

However, pressure had been building among Edwards’ Republican colleagues for him to drop his reelection campaign. CNN reported that Republican House leaders were speaking to Edwards to convince him to abandon his reelection efforts following the report’s release. 

GOP leaders worried the damage of the report and Edwards’ possible censure would allow his district, which Republicans have won since 2012, to flip to Democrats in this year’s election.

Edwards faced stiff competition

Edwards was facing a hard reelection campaign, with Ager outraising him by about $1.3 million in the latest fundraising quarter, Axios reported. 

Since 2016, Republicans have been slowly losing their grasp on the district. In that year, the Republican candidate, former Rep. Mark Meadows, won with more than 64% of the vote. But by 2024, when Edwards won a second term, he secured just under 57% of the vote.

Edwards’ district is one of two competitive districts in North Carolina, a state crucial to both parties as Republicans try to maintain their control over the House and Democrats try to retake it. 

A recent analysis by the Cook Political Report moved Edwards’ race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.” Before the Ethics Committee released its report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball had moved Edwards’ campaign from “leans Republican” to “toss up.”

North Carolina and Republican Party leaders are now shifting to finding a replacement for Edwards. Republican officials from the 16 counties that make up Edwards’ district will soon meet to choose a new nominee. That candidate has to be chosen at least 75 days before the November election to appear on the ballot. 

Edwards easily beat his primary opponent, Adam Smith, by more than 40 percentage points.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A House Ethics Committee finding and resulting political pressure have removed an incumbent congressman from a competitive North Carolina race, leaving the district's representation uncertain ahead of the election.

District seat now in play

North Carolina's 11th District, rated a toss-up by Sabato's Crystal Ball before Edwards withdrew, is now without a confirmed Republican candidate as party officials race to name a replacement.

Ballot deadline creates urgency

Republican county officials must file a new nominee at least 75 days before the election, or the party's candidate may not appear on the ballot.

Censure vote still possible

GOP leaders believe a censure vote will succeed, though it cannot occur for at least a month while the House remains on recess.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 104 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Democrat Jamie Ager outraised Edwards by nearly 9-to-1 in the most recent quarter, raising roughly $1.4 million to Edwards' $155,000. The district backed President Trump by 9.5 points in 2024, and House Majority Forward announced a $480,000 television ad buy against Edwards.

Community reaction

Democratic nominee Jamie Ager said his "heart goes out to the young women" who took roles to serve the community. Former Buncombe County Republican Party Chair Carl Mumpower said he was disappointed but continued to support Edwards, while North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton called the allegations "the most vulgar thing" she had read from someone meant to represent constituents.

Context corner

North Carolina's 11th Congressional District was previously held by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who also left under scandal, and before him by Mark Meadows, who became White House chief of staff. Edwards defeated Cawthorn in the 2022 Republican primary, and the district has not elected a Democrat since 2010.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Axios
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Edwards’ exit as a moral reckoning, leaning on loaded labels like “Creepy MAGA Rep,” “abandons,” “drops,” and “harassment claims” to spotlight alleged misconduct, censure, and scrutiny of young female staffers.
  • Media outlets in the center soften the tone, using “withdraws” and “competitive North Carolina seat” to stress political viability and the ethics panel’s “substantial evidence.”
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

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Media landscape

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104 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina dropped his reelection bid after a House Ethics Committee report recommended censure for inappropriate conduct toward two female staffers, including visits to their homes, giving expensive gifts, and skipping votes to spend personal time with them.
  • The Ethics Committee detailed Edwards's conduct, such as visiting a staffer's home to do yard work, giving gifts like guns and jewelry, and making staffers feel uncomfortable or unsafe, though it found no evidence of sexual activity or explicit propositions.
  • Edwards denied wrongdoing and called the allegations "horsesh*t," but the report found he created a hostile work environment that caused both staffers to leave his office.
  • Edwards announced on X that he would finish his current term but would not seek reelection; his exit may impact the competitive outlook of North Carolina's 11th District, which was considered a toss-up with Democrats outraising him significantly.

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Key points from the Center

  • Rep. Chuck Edwards announced he is ending his 2026 re-election campaign and retiring from Congress at the end of his term following a formal censure recommendation by the House Ethics Committee.
  • A bipartisan investigation determined that Edwards broke House rules by fostering a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment toward two young female aides.
  • The panel cited a pattern of inappropriate behavior, including lavishing the staffers with gifts, sending personal notes, commenting on their appearance, and taking one to a White House event without staff knowledge.
  • Although investigators found no evidence of explicit sexual propositions or physical contact, they concluded his conduct created an untenable atmosphere that led both staffers to resign.
  • Edwards denied that his actions were intended as sexual advances and criticized the panel's findings, but chose to step aside ahead of a formal vote by the full House to censure him.

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Key points from the Right

  • Republican North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards decided not to seek re-election after a House Ethics Committee recommended censure for inappropriate behavior toward two female staffers.
  • The Ethics Committee found Edwards gave lavish gifts, including jewelry and vacations, made personal comments about the staffers' appearance, and engaged in conduct suggesting sexual or romantic advances, though no sexual activity was found.
  • Edwards denied wrongdoing and disagreed with the committee's findings but decided to withdraw from his re-election campaign while completing his current term representing Western North Carolina.
  • The investigation followed complaints of a hostile work environment created by Edwards' repeated conduct, which violated House Rules.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN