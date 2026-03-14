North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Japan amid US–South Korea military drills

North Korea fired 10 ballistic missiles early Saturday morning toward the eastern sea. The Office of the Prime Minister in Japan issued an urgent warning telling residents all precautionary measures are in effect.

Early reports indicate that no damage has been reported by nearby aircraft or ships.

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According to The Associated Press, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired from the site of Pyongyang’s international airport and flew about 220 miles.

On Thursday, South Korean officials met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. The hope is for renewed diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang. Trump is expected visit to China March 31 and South Korean officials hope this may create an opening with Pyongyang.

Reuters reported this is the annual week for the United States and South Korea to conduct military drills as well. The outlet reported hundreds of troops conducting river-crossing ​drills on Saturday.

The drills include tanks and armored combat vehicles. The U.S. military has about 28,500 troops and squadrons ​of fighter jets stationed in South Korea.

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Officials said Saturday’s missile launch is North Korea displaying its anger ​at the ⁠exercises. North Korea has been under multiple United Nations Security Council sanctions since 2006.

Back in January, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles in response to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visiting China to meet with its president, Xi Jinping. North Korea reportedly also fired in response to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by the U.S.