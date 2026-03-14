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North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Japan amid US–South Korea military drills

Diane Duenez
North Korea fired 10 ballistic missiles early Saturday morning towards Japan. The Office of the Prime Minister in Japan issued an urgent warning telling residents all precautionary measure are in effect.
Image credit: Reuters/Kim Soo-hyeon
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North Korea fired 10 ballistic missiles early Saturday morning toward the eastern sea. The Office of the Prime Minister in Japan issued an urgent warning telling residents all precautionary measures are in effect.

Early reports indicate that no damage has been reported by nearby aircraft or ships.

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According to The Associated Press, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired from the site of Pyongyang’s international airport and flew about 220 miles.

On Thursday, South Korean officials met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.  The hope is for renewed diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang. Trump is expected visit to China March 31 and South Korean officials hope this may create an opening with Pyongyang.

Reuters reported this is the annual week for the United States and South Korea to conduct military drills as well. The outlet reported hundreds of troops conducting river-crossing ​drills on Saturday.

The drills include tanks and armored combat vehicles. The U.S. military has about 28,500 troops and squadrons ​of fighter jets stationed in South Korea.

Officials said Saturday’s missile launch is North Korea displaying its anger ​at the ⁠exercises. North Korea has been under multiple United Nations Security Council sanctions since 2006.

Back in January, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles in response to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visiting China to meet with its president, Xi Jinping. North Korea reportedly also fired in response to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by the U.S.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

North Korea launched 10 ballistic missiles toward the eastern sea early Saturday, prompting emergency warnings in affected areas, though no damage to aircraft or ships has been reported.

Emergency protocols activated in Japan

Japanese authorities issued urgent warnings and activated precautionary measures for residents in response to the missile launches.

No immediate damage confirmed

Early reports indicate the missiles caused no damage to nearby aircraft or ships despite traveling approximately 220 miles.

Launches coincide with US-South Korea drills

Officials say the missile launch displays North Korea's anger at ongoing joint military exercises involving hundreds of troops, tanks and armored vehicles.

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Context corner

North Korea has test-launched ballistic and cruise missiles for more than two decades to develop nuclear weapons delivery capabilities. Pyongyang has been under multiple U.N. Security Council sanctions since 2006. Talks derailed in 2019 following the collapse of Kim Jong Un's second summit with Trump during his first term.

Debunking

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's office said it could not confirm details about U.S. military operations when asked whether U.S. Forces Korea was moving THAAD or Patriot missile defense systems from South Korea to the Middle East. The office said any potential relocation would not affect the allies' defense posture against North Korea.

Global impact

North Korea's Foreign Ministry released statements denouncing joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and expressing support for Tehran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Kim has made Russia the priority of his foreign policy, sending thousands of troops and military equipment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, possibly in exchange for aid and technology.

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Sources

  1. Prime Minister's Office of Japan
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the roughly ten missile launches as a diplomatic setback and intentional "show of force," stressing harm to thawing talks and using emotive language like "frightful consequences."
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasizes rhetoric, favoring facts and hedged terms like "salvo" or "possible."
  • Media outlets on the right foreground military capability and technical detail , portray the salvo as "muscle‑flexing" in response to drills and amplify urgency with phrases such as "Emergency Alert" and "crisis team."

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Media landscape

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193 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles into the sea from near Pyongyang during U.S.-South Korea joint military drills, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
  • The missiles fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, as reported by Japan's Defense Ministry and public broadcaster NHK.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles from the Sunan area toward the East Sea during ongoing joint U.S.-South Korea Freedom Shield exercises, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
  • Prime Minister Kim Min-seok met President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, where Kim Min-seok said Trump expressed a positive view toward resuming dialogue with Kim Jong-un.

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Key points from the Right

  • North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast during joint U.S. and South Korean military drills.
  • Japan's Coast Guard detected a suspected ballistic missile falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and issued an urgent advisory.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Prime Minister's Office of Japan
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Reuters

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