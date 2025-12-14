Northeast hit with heavy snow, disrupting air travel

Cities across the Northeast region of the U.S. saw their first major snowfall of the season over the weekend. With that came delays and cancellations at several airports, as well as icy roads.

The Weather Channel reported that parts of Long Island reported as much of 7 inches of snow.

New York City saw 1.1 inches of snow as of Sunday morning, while JFK International Airport in Queens had 2.6 inches, according to the Weather Channel. Boston received 1 inch and Providence, Rhode Island got snowfall of 2.5 inches.

Snow in New Jersey led to tens of thousands of people losing power and toppled trees, The Weather Channel wrote. In Union County, there were 6.2 inches and 6 inches in Essex County.

AccuWeather estimates by the time the storm ends on Sunday, “1-6 inches of snow will accumulate along the 1,500-mile corridor from eastern Montana and the Dakotas through the Upper Midwest to the shores of southern New England.” Streets and highways will quickly go from wet to slushy to snow covered or icy in some places, AccuWeather said, warning of hazards on the road.

Meanwhile, in the air, several airports in the Northeast are reporting numerous flight delays and cancellations. Over half of the flights at Philadelphia International were delayed Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware, while 9% were canceled.

At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, 42% of flights were delayed and 35% canceled. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, those numbers were 41% and 15%, respectively. At Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, 45% of flights are delayed and 20% are canceled.

As the Northeast deals with snow, the Midwest and Southeast are dealing with some of the coldest air it’s had since last winter. Meanwhile the Pacific Northwest is bracing for rain and wind that could come late Sunday.

“If it is any consolation, the Arctic blast will leave quickly with the worst conditions only lasting a little over 24 hours,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson predicted. “A significant warmup is in store for much of the central and eastern United States next week.”