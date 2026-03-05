Not wearing headphones on a United flight? Airline promises stiff punishment

Picture this: You’re sitting on an airplane heading to a bucket list destination, your excitement is through the roof and the trip you’ve been planning for years has finally arrived. Nothing can ruin this moment. That is, until you’re joined by your seatmate.

This person happens to be listening to music, or watching a movie, or talking on the phone … without headphones. Annoying right? Well, now, if you’re flying United Airlines, that seatmate could be kicked off the plane.

Last week United amended its contract of carriage — the rules that govern behavior in the skies — to say that any passengers who “fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content” could be denied boarding or removed from the plane. Passengers implicitly agree to the terms of the contract when they book their tickets.

Already on the plane but still refusing to use headphones? You could be banned from future flights, USA Today reports.

If you’ve flown recently, you’ve probably heard the spiel from flight attendants and pilots asking passengers to wear headphones when consuming media. But United’s new policy is a first when it comes to actually punishing travelers who don’t abide by the headphone guidance.

“We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones,” United spokesman Josh Freed told The Washington Post. “It seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage.”

Policies on other airlines

Most airlines include some form of headphone guidance on their website or in customer contracts, but none note what happens if a passenger does not comply.

Frontier Airlines’ contract states devices that make sounds “may be used only with headphones and provided the sound, even via the headphones, cannot be heard by others.”

On the Delta Air Lines website, the entertainment section notes, “For the comfort of everyone around you, please use earbuds or headphones with any personal electronic device during your flight.”

Delta even offers complimentary headphones to passengers on most flights.

Southwest Airlines does not have a headphone policy in its contract. Its website, though, says that “headphones are required whenever a Passenger is listening to any audio.”

Most similar to United’s new rule, American Airlines has a “Quiet Cabin” policy, which requires passengers to use headphones for all personal electronic devices. The policy is not explicitly printed in its contract of carriage; instead, flight attendants enforce the policy and headphone etiquette.

Social media’s take

Many social media users have shared responses to the new policy on Thursday.

“Every frequent flyer approves of this,” one wrote.

But the change doesn’t mark the start of the conversation on social media. Users have regularly taken to X and other platforms to express their distaste for passengers who refuse to use headphones.

“I will max out to any 2028 presidential candidate who promises to institute a DoT rule allowing a passenger on any plane or train to sue any other passenger on a plane or train where they play videos or music on their phones with the sound on without headphones,” one X user wrote in August 2025.

Another user even coined a word for the annoying flyers who expose their fellow travelers to their audio tastes: “Have to wear noise-cancelling headphones at the airport, not even listening to anything to protect from speakerphoneoids.”