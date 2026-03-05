Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Not wearing headphones on a United flight? Airline promises stiff punishment

Julia Marshall
United Airlines amended its contract of carriage to say that any passengers who fail to use headphones could be removed from planes.
Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Image
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Picture this: You’re sitting on an airplane heading to a bucket list destination, your excitement is through the roof and the trip you’ve been planning for years has finally arrived. Nothing can ruin this moment. That is, until you’re joined by your seatmate.

This person happens to be listening to music, or watching a movie, or talking on the phone … without headphones. Annoying right? Well, now, if you’re flying United Airlines, that seatmate could be kicked off the plane. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Last week United amended its contract of carriage — the rules that govern behavior in the skies — to say that any passengers who “fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content” could be denied boarding or removed from the plane. Passengers implicitly agree to the terms of the contract when they book their tickets.

Already on the plane but still refusing to use headphones? You could be banned from future flights, USA Today reports. 

If you’ve flown recently, you’ve probably heard the spiel from flight attendants and pilots asking passengers to wear headphones when consuming media. But United’s new policy is a first when it comes to actually punishing travelers who don’t abide by the headphone guidance. 

“We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones,” United spokesman Josh Freed told The Washington Post. “It seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage.”

Policies on other airlines

Most airlines include some form of headphone guidance on their website or in customer contracts, but none note what happens if a passenger does not comply. 

Frontier Airlines’ contract states devices that make sounds “may be used only with headphones and provided the sound, even via the headphones, cannot be heard by others.” 

On the Delta Air Lines website, the entertainment section notes, “For the comfort of everyone around you, please use earbuds or headphones with any personal electronic device during your flight.”

Delta even offers complimentary headphones to passengers on most flights.

Southwest Airlines does not have a headphone policy in its contract. Its website, though, says that “headphones are required whenever a Passenger is listening to any audio.” 

Most similar to United’s new rule, American Airlines has a “Quiet Cabin” policy, which requires passengers to use headphones for all personal electronic devices. The policy is not explicitly printed in its contract of carriage; instead, flight attendants enforce the policy and headphone etiquette. 

Social media’s take

Many social media users have shared responses to the new policy on Thursday.

“Every frequent flyer approves of this,” one wrote.

But the change doesn’t mark the start of the conversation on social media. Users have regularly taken to X and other platforms to express their distaste for passengers who refuse to use headphones. 

“I will max out to any 2028 presidential candidate who promises to institute a DoT rule allowing a passenger on any plane or train to sue any other passenger on a plane or train where they play videos or music on their phones with the sound on without headphones,” one X user wrote in August 2025.

Another user even coined a word for the annoying flyers who expose their fellow travelers to their audio tastes: “Have to wear noise-cancelling headphones at the airport, not even listening to anything to protect from speakerphoneoids.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

United Airlines passengers who play audio without headphones now face removal from flights and potential bans under a newly amended contract of carriage that all ticketholders agree to when booking.

Enforceable removal and flight bans

Passengers on United who refuse to use headphones can be denied boarding, removed mid-flight, or banned from future flights under the updated contract.

Binding agreement at ticket purchase

Booking a United ticket now constitutes agreement to use headphones for all audio, making noncompliance a contractual violation with stated consequences.

Industry-first enforcement mechanism

United is the first U.S. carrier to specify removal and bans as penalties for playing audio without headphones, unlike competitors with guidance only.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post

Sources

  1. The Washington Post

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.