Hazardous materials incident at the Pentagon that led to evacuations declared a false alarm

Julia Marshall
Several floors of the Pentagon have been evacuated or placed on lockdown due to an ongoing "hazardous materials incident."
Image credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

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The Pentagon says it was a false alarm that led to numerous floors being placed on lockdown and evacuated due to a “hazardous materials incident.”

CNN reported the lockdown just after 11 a.m. ET, with a Pentagon spokesperson telling the news outlet that systems within the Pentagon “detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”

Parnell said standard protection protocols were in place, including a shelter-in-place order for those affected.

Sources told the news outlet that police in the building are wearing gas masks and full chemical protective gear.

However, an hour later, two sources who spoke to CNN said the entire incident was a false alarm.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Sources

  1. CNN

Sources

  1. CNN